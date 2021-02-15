Ian MacMillan (ehem. Bladnoch) als Master Distiller bei der Isle of Barra Distillery vorgestellt

Nach seinem Abgang bei Bladnoch im Jahr 2019 war es einige Zeit recht ruhig um Ian MacMillan, der schon zuvor bei der Distell Group als Master Distiller für Tobermory, Bunnahabhain und Deanston zuständig war. Zuletzt war er in einer Presseaussendung im Oktober der Vorjahres als Master Distiller der geplanten Wolfcraig Distillery angeführt.

Jetzt erreicht uns von der Insel Barra eine recht kurze Nachricht von der crowdfinanzierten Isle of Barra Distillery in Borve (nicht zu verwechseln mit den Isle of Barra Distillers, die in in Zusammenarbeit mit einem Londoner Unternehmen Gin produzieren), die Ian MacMillan als ihren Master Distiller vorstellt:

Hier die Nachricht:

We are working on some exciting things and look forward to sharing these developments with you soon. For now, meet our Master Distiller Ian MacMillan:

Ian is one of the most respected individuals in the whisky industry. He brings 45 years of experience and knowledge to the project having previously worked with Bladnoch Distillery, Burn Stewart Distillers (Deanston, Tobermory and Bunnahabhain) and the Glenturret Distillery. Ian’s insights have streamlined our operational strategy and overall design, helping to progress this project.



Please keep your eyes open for our next update!

(aus der Aussendung)