Nach großem Erfolg: Isle of Barra Distillery wird Anteilsprogramm bald schließen

Das Anteilsprogramm der neuen Isle of Barra Distillery, über das wir bereits im November 2021 berichteten, hat nun nach gut drei Jahren den Punkt erreicht, wo es die Betreiber bald schließen werden. Und zwar wegen großen Erfolges: 500.000 Pfund wollte man damit einnehmen, mittlerweile sind es von über 574 Investoren bereits fast 900.000 Pfund geworden.

Die Baugenehmigung und das Grundstück auf der Insel der Äußeren Hebriden sind vorhanden, man wird nun mit dem Geld eine neue, für die Whiskyproduktion optimierte Destillerie dort bauen (Gin produziert man ja bereits an der alten Produktionsstätte.

Mitbegründer Michael Morisson laut einem Artikel in The Spirits Business:

“We have been working towards this day for a long time, years in the making, and we wanted the time to be right, for it to be the right time to open up our business and invite you in to be part of it, and now is that time.

“The potential that the Isle of Barra Distillers has is immense, the lasting, positive impact we can make both here on the Isle of Barra and also across the Outer Hebrides, it can’t be underplayed.

“Our new whisky distillery will be a landmark addition to our home here on Barra, creating sustainable employment and providing experiences to the team that will work there, something that the Isle of Barra can be really proud of and with you, we can make that happen.”