Irish Distillers launcht Midleton Very Rare 2021

Ein beständiger Begleiter über viele Jahre schon ist der Midleton Very Rare, den Irish Distillers jedes Jahr um diese Zeit in das Rennen um die Gunst der Whiskeyfreunde senden. Diesmal ist es ein Blend aus Irish single pot still Whiskeys und Single Grain Whiskeys, die in leicht gekohlten ex-Bourbonfässern für 15 bis 36 Jahre haben reifen dürfen.

Es ist in der Serie sozusagen das „Erstlingswerk“ des neuen Master Distillers Kevin O’Gorman, der nach den Angaben von Irish Distillers first- und second-fill Fässer dafür verwendet hat.

Die Tasting Notes des um 180 Euro momentan nur in Irland erhältlichen (aber natürlich auch für andere Märkte vorgesehenen) Midleton Very Rare 2021 in unserer Übersetzung:

Florale Düfte, geröstete Kaffeebohnen, gesalzenes Karamell und dazu Honigwaben, Nektarinen, gerissener Ingwer und Muskatnuss in der Nase, am Gaumen dann gebackene Gartenfrüchte, Würze aus dem Pot Still Verfahren, Vanille, süßer Kaffeelikör und Kakaopulver.

Und hier noch das Statement des Master Distillers Kevin O’Gorman im Original:

“It is a great honour to become the custodian of this extraordinary Irish whiskey family and to have my signature adorn our 2021 vintage. The journey to launching this vintage began almost 40 years ago. Continuing the work of my predecessors was both a daunting and extremely enjoyable process that allowed me to explore some of our rarest casks and create an exceptional blend that sits seamlessly within the family.”

“I am particularly proud to have been able to include distillate that was laid down in 1984, the year the collection was first conceived by Master Distiller Emeritus Barry Crockett, from who I have learned so much. For me, this vintage adds a new dimension and elegance to the style and quality for which the range is renowned. I couldn’t ask for a better way to begin my chapter as Irish Distillers’ Master Distiller.”