Jetzt vorgestellt: Das Fèis Ìle Bottling aus der Destillerie Jura

Am 30. Mai ist Jura-Tag beim Fèis Ìle 2025, und die Destillerie auf der gleichnamigen Insel begeht diesen nicht nur mit Events, Musik und Tastings, sondern auch mit einer speziellen Einzelfass-Abfüllung, die auf 300 Flaschen beschränkt und nur in der Destillerie erhältlich ist. Der mit 55,3% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Whisky stammt aus dem Fass 1895 (ein nicht weiter spezifiziertes Sherryfass), wurde am 12. September 2007 destilleirt und erst jetzt, am 3. Mai 2025 abgefüllt. Über den Preis erkundigen Sie sich bitte vor Ort bei Jura, alles weitere können Sie hier nachlesen:

Jura Fèis Ìle Bottling

Jura Whisky proudly presents a new single cask release to celebrate this year’s Fèis Ìle festival, a gathering of whisky fans who come from across the globe to experience the island whisky making communities of Islay and Jura.

On 30th May Jura will be welcoming whisky lovers to its beachside distillery, with tours of the distillery on offer as well as tastings, live music, cocktails and boat tours exploring Jura’s beautiful coastline.

To mark the 2025 festival, a very special expression will be released limited to just 300 bottles, exclusively available to the whisky-lovers who visit Jura in-person during Fèis Ìle.

Jura Distillery’s Kirsty Wright said:

“People who know Jura, know Jura whisky. As a Scottish island community, we appreciate each and every visitor, which is why this release is exclusively available to those that join us for our whisky festival. This release celebrates a different take on Jura’s fruity and balanced flavours, ideal to share with friends and family.”

Joe Ricketts, Whisky Maker

Joe Ricketts, Whisky Maker, explained:

“For this year’s Fèis Ìle single cask release we’ve revisited a standout 2007 vintage parcel. In 2022 the whisky making and distillery teams selected #1892, a bold, rich oloroso butt which explored a different side to Jura’s distillery character. “With an additional three years maturation, #1895 builds on the complexity of our 2022 Fèis Ìle release, with notes of crystallised citrus, prune and hazelnut together with hints of polished leather and dark chocolate from its full-course Sherry maturation.”

There are a few tickets still remaining for this year’s Feis Ile celebration on Jura, which can be purchased here: Jura Whisky Festival | Jura Single Malt Scotch Whisky