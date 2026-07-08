Kavalan stellt auch in diesem Jahr wieder Whisky des Jahres bei der 2026 International Whisky Competition

Vor einem Jahr gewann die taiwanesische King Car Distillery für ihren Whisky Kavalan bei der 2025 International Whisky Competition (sie findet in Louisville in Kentucky statt) den Titel „Whisky des Jahres„. Und auch 2026 konnte der vielfach mit Preisen überhäufte Whisky diesen Titel gewinnen, also zum zweiten Mal in Folge, und zwar für den Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky.

Man freut sich bei Kavalan (in Deutschland importiert von Schlumberger) natürlich sehr über diese Auszeichnung – und hat die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung veröffentlicht:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Kavalan Earns Back-to-Back Whisky of the Year Honors at 2026 International Whisky Competition

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The International Whisky Competition Committee has announced that Kavalan Distillery has earned Whisky of the Year for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its reputation as a global leader in world-class whisky production. The 2026 competition was held at the Louisville Thoroughbred Society.

This year’s top honor, the Golden Barrel Trophy, was awarded to Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky, highlighting the distillery’s continued excellence and innovation.

Kavalan’s repeat victory follows its 2025 win, when Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky achieved an impressive score of 97.04 points.

„Kavalan has accomplished a rare feat by winning Whisky of the Year two years in a row at one of the industry’s most demanding blind tasting competitions. The Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask distinguished itself with exceptional depth, balance, and complexity.“ Max A. Solano, Competition Director of the International Whisky Competition

Tasting notes for the winning whisky were provided by Octavio „Tavo“ Bernal, Master of Scotch, Council of Whiskey Masters:

„The nose opens with oily leather, an earthy tea blend, and a hint of anise, followed by grilled mango, light ash, and a touch of white pepper. On the palate, chocolate-covered raisins, chewy figs, and a delicate smoky barbecue tang come forward. The finish lingers with dark leather, juicy cassis, and lightly roasted cocoa nibs.“

Crafted in Yilan County, Taiwan, Kavalan continues to push the boundaries of whisky-making through innovative production, unique climate conditions, and meticulous cask selection.

Complete results can be found at: www.whiskycompetition.com/results

Since its restructuring in 2015, the International Whisky Competition has established itself as one of the most selective events in the whisky world. Each entry is evaluated individually through a strict double-blind process, ensuring impartial judging without any information about origin, category, or ABV. This year, the judging panel brought together Masters from the Council of Whiskey Masters, respected industry veterans, and professional tasters.

Following an Olympic-style format, the competition awards only three medals per category—Gold, Silver, and Bronze—making each accolade highly sought after.