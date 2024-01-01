Laphroaig: Eine Mail von Distillery Manager Barry MacAffer zurm Jahreswechsel

Kurz vor dem Jahreswechsel hat die Friends of Laphroaig noch eine Mail von Distillery Manager „Malt Boy“ Barry MacAffer erreicht, in der er das vergangene Jahr Revue passieren lässt und einen Ausblick auf 2024 gibt. Dabei geht es nicht um Produktion, Mengen, oder Aus- und Umbauten, sondern um eine der wichtigsten Zutaten zu Whisky: die Menschen, die ihn machen. Barry widmet die Mail den Mitarbeitern in der Destillerie, den Neuen in den verschiedenen Teams und dem Whisky, den sie entweder produzieren oder mit den Gästen teilen.

Hier ist Barrys Mail in ihrer Gesamtheit:

As we reach the end of another remarkable year for Laphroaig, I wanted to reflect on the journey we’ve shared throughout 2023. And special acknowledgement is owed to the dedicated team members whose tireless efforts and commitment to peaty whisky have been the backbone of our success.



First and foremost, let’s raise a glass (filled with Laphroaig, of course) to our new production team members. DJ and Andy started on our malt floors, Cat is now running the stills, and with our new warehouses needing filled, we have welcomed Robert, James, Brian, Robbie and Katie to our expanding warehouse team. You’ve all embraced the spirit, both literally and figuratively. Welcome to the family!



Now, let’s talk about our visitor centre. The only place where even non-whisky drinkers leave with a newfound respect for the amber nectar. I want to thank our wonderful team for their passion, knowledge, and unwavering patience when dealing with tourists who pronounce our name in a dozen imaginative ways. You’ve made Laphroaig an immersive experience for all who venture onto our shores. Keep spreading the whisky love, one sip at a time!



But wait, there’s more! We have a brand-new addition to our clan: our very own Islay Brand Ambassador Kayla embodies the essence of Laphroaig, with a charm that could turn an enemy of peat into a loyal follower. Kayla brings the magic of our distillery to whisky enthusiasts worldwide, converting hearts, minds, and taste buds along the way.



Now, let’s talk about those lovely liquid gems we’ve released over the past year. From the bold and peaty expressions that make your taste buds dance a merry jig to limited editions that we have enjoyed sharing. Each bottle has been crafted with care, passion, and a touch of mischief. Let’s raise another glass to the masterminds behind these divine creations.



As we bid adieu to 2023 and leap into the excitement of 2024, I want to wish each and every one of you a year filled with laughter, joy, and an ever-deepening appreciation for the water of life. May you discover new flavours, share memorable drams with old and new friends, and continue to support our beloved Laphroaig team.



So, my fellow Friends of Laphroaig, let’s clink our glasses, set off fireworks with our peaty explosions, and create a New Year’s toast that will echo through time. Because when it comes to Laphroaig, we know how to celebrate like no other!



Yours in peaty revelry,

Barry MacAffer