Lindores Abbey Distillery plant Rückkauf von Anteilen russischer Investoren

Die massiven Handelssanktionen gegen Russland nach dem Einmarsch in die Ukraine treffen viele Bereiche, darunter auch die Whiskyindustrie. Russisches Geld, und das muss natürlich nicht aus dem Umfeld der Regierung oder der Oligarchen kommen, war bei Destilleriegründungen und -erweiterungen bislang gerne gesehen. So hat auch die Lindores Abbey Distillery russische Miteigentümer, die zudem als nicht amtsführende Direktoren im Gremium sitzen. Diese Investoren waren durch eine schottische Regierungsagentur vermittelt worden und sind nach Angaben der Destillerie „vor allem Whiskyliebhaber und sicherlich keine Oligarchen oder auf einer Sanktionenliste“.

Angesichts der Lage hat man sich aber gemeinsam entschlossen, dass die russischen Partner ab sofort ihre Plätze im Direktorium räumen. Weiters will man seitens der Besitzer der Destillerie die russischen Anteile zurückkaufen und damit eine zu 100% schottische Brennerei werden.

Gestern in der Nacht hat man dazu auf Facebook folgendes Statement veröffentlicht:

In response to the current situation and the many questions being asked of us Helen and I would like to confirm the following.

Lindores Abbey Distillery is a Scottish Company based in Newburgh Fife that produces Single Malt Whisky utilising barley only from local farms. Our employees are Scottish based and their livelihoods and those of their families depend the company’s ability to continue to operate.

We have never hidden the fact that we have Russian investors and indeed these investors were introduced to us by Business Gateway a Scottish Govt agency. They are certainly not Oligarchs and certainly not on any sanctions list. They are first and foremost Whisky Lovers.

We at Lindores however, utterly deplore and condemn the current situation in Ukraine.

We have been in frequent discussions with our Russian shareholders and today they are resigning as Non-Executive Directors of the company.

We are currently also in negotiations with them to try and agree a situation whereby the McKenzie Smith family will acquire their shareholding thus moving the company to 100% Scottish ownership & control.

The on-going support of our staff, members of the 1494, customers and suppliers at this time is hugely valued.

These are more than trying times for very many people. First and foremost for those in the Ukraine but to a lesser extent for anybody who has been dragged into a situation not of their own making and we hope that everyone understands that Helen and my immediate concern is to protect local jobs and the ongoing health of the company.

Best wishes

Drew & Helen