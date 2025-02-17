Maker’s Mark präsentiert „Perfectly Unreasonable“

„Perfectly Unreasonable“, so heißt die neue und globale Kampagne von Maker’s Mark, die heute startet. Der Film zu dieser Kampagne wurde vom wurde vom schwedischen Filmregisseur Marcus Söderlund gedreht und hatte dieses Wochenende während der NBC-Hauptsendezeit in den USA Premiere. Er wird zusätzlich in NBCs „Late Night with Seth Meyers“ sowie den Podcasts „The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers“ und „Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers“ einen Platz finden. Eine vollständige wird im Laufe des Jahres 2025 USA-weit und in wichtigen Märkten weltweit ausgerollt – vielleicht auch bei uns.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.makersmark.com, swoie selbstverständlich in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir über PR Newswire for Journalists erhalten haben:

Maker’s Mark Premieres „Perfectly Unreasonable“

New Global Brand Campaign Celebrates the Remarkable Lengths it Takes to Create Uncompromisingly Delicious Bourbon

LORETTO, Ky., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark®, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, today announced the launch of its new global brand campaign, Perfectly Unreasonable. The cinematic campaign asserts that going to unreasonable lengths – in life and in bourbon – is what separates good from remarkable. It celebrates those who relentlessly pursue excellence and shines a light on the unconventional decisions that have made Maker’s Mark an icon.

„Perfectly Unreasonable is more than a campaign, it has been our ethos since my grandparents broke with tradition to reimagine what bourbon could be,“ said Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director, Maker’s Mark. „Maker’s Mark continues to be driven by the pursuit of better bourbon and a better world, with our founders‘ vision as our north star.“

From the beginning, Maker’s Mark founders Margie and Bill Samuels Sr. committed to doing things differently. Burning the family’s 170-year-old recipe to create something entirely new for the category – a delicious and balanced bourbon – and they chose the homeplace for Maker’s Mark in outlying Loretto, Kentucky because of its unique water source. They were also one of the first to open their distillery doors to visitors – a precursor to today’s Bourbon Trail. This challenger spirit endures today with every bottle hand-dipped in signature red wax, every barrel rotated by hand, and the brand’s dedication to become B Corp and Regenified certified.

Perfectly Unreasonable was shot by acclaimed Swedish film director Marcus Söderlund and serves as a manifesto for a new generation of global bourbon enthusiasts, illustrating that breakthrough accomplishments are born from challenging the status quo with vision and determination. This global campaign marks the first execution for the brand by global creative agency Carmichael Lynch.

„This bold campaign reinforces how Maker’s Mark is unique in its uncompromising commitment to excellent bourbon, as well as the personal and unconventional ways we communicate to consumers,“ said Chloe Lloyd-Jones, vice president of global brand marketing, Maker’s Mark. „We know Perfectly Unreasonable will resonate with Maker’s Mark fans, who expect nothing less from us, and new whisky drinkers around the world.“

Perfectly Unreasonable premiered in the U.S. during NBC Primetime this weekend and will include integrations with NBC’s „Late Night with Seth Meyers“ as well as ‚The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers‘ and ‚Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers‘ Podcasts. A fully integrated campaign will roll out nationally and in key markets globally throughout 2025. The hero creative will take 30-second, 15-second and six-second forms across television, streaming, digital and social media, and will be supported via the brand’s website, ambassador program and distillery experiences.

For more information, please visit www.makersmark.com.