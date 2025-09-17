Mark Geary wird neuer CEO bei Gordon & MacPhail

Nach einer Übergangsphase von drei Monaten, in der er als Interims CEO agierte, hat das in Elgin ansässige Unternehmen Gordon & MacPhail (unter anderem Besitzer der Destillerien Benromach und The Cairn) Mark Geary als permanenten CEO installiert. Geary bringt 25 Jahre Erfahrung in der Getränkeindustrie mit sich, unter anderem als Head of Global Marketing von Edrington.

Geary sagt zu seiner Bestellung:

“Gordon & MacPhail is a company with an exceptional heritage and an ambitious vision for the future. I am excited to be joining the team at such a pivotal time and look forward to contributing my experience to help unlock growth opportunities for its brands on a global scale, while supporting the development of its talented people.”

Auch Neil Urquhart, rechts im Bild, zeigt sich über die Lösung an der Spitze des Unternehmens erfreut:

„We are delighted to welcome Mark to the team. His proven track record in developing global brands, combined with his experience leading multi-country teams and delivering strategic growth, makes him an ideal fit as we continue to expand our international footprint and invest in the long-term future of our business.

“I’m sure he will provide great leadership and support to our skilled and dedicated team as we deliver exceptional whiskies to our customers around the world.