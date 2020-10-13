Dienstag, 13. Oktober 2020, 23:00:39
Midleton Very Rare 2020 erschienen

Der Whiskey ist sozusagen das Abschiedsgeschenk von Brian Nation

Irish Distillers hat heute den Launch des neuen Midleton Very Rare 2020 bekanntgegeben. Der jährlich erscheinende irische Whiskey wird mit einer Kombination von Single Pot Still und Single Grain Whiskeys abgefüllt (40% vol.). Das Alter der verwendeten Whiskeys variiert zwischen 13 und 35 Jahren. Alle verwendeten Whiskeys wurden in leicht ausgekohlten ex-Bourbonfässern aus amerikanischer Eiche gelagert.

Diese Ausgabe ist die letzte, die noch vom scheidenden Master Distiller Brian Nation zusammengestellt wurde – diesmal mit einem etwas höheren Anteil an Pot Still Whiskeys.

Der Originalkommentar des neuen Master Distillers, Kevin O’Gorman:

As a colleague and friend to Brian for many years, I could not be prouder to present his final Midleton Very Rare vintage and his legacy as Irish Distillers’ Master Distiller, to consumers across the globe. Selected each year with passion and precision, this expression offers an initial burst of tangy fruity sweetness on the palate, with pot still spices building over time to add a mild prickle of chili oil. Indeed, Brian’s love of a single pot still is reflected in this exceptional whiskey, while preserving the balance and beauty for which Midleton Very Rare is renowned

Der neue Midleton Very Rare 2020 wird auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein, der empfohlene Verkaufspreis liegt in Irland bei € 180,-.

