Mit Whisky zu Weihnachten Freude bereiten – Geschenkideen der Loch Lomond Group

Er kommt zwar aus Schottland, aber fast alles, was Loch Lomond in seinem Ratgeber für Whiskygeschenke (wenig verwunderlich aus dem eigenen Repertoire) verpackt hat, ist natürlich auch bei uns erhältlich (Der Noble Rebel müsste aber wohl importiert werden). Und weil solche Produktüberblicke auch sonst recht praktisch sind, starten wir unseren Nachrichtentag gleich damit.

Und wenn Sie dadurch Lust auf die Whiskys der Loch Lomond Group bekommen, war’s ja nicht verkehrt gedacht von den Schotten, oder?

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Loch Lomond Group Unveils Selection of Gifting Expressions for Christmas 2025

Multi-award-winning independent distiller Loch Lomond Group has curated a line-up of high-quality Scotch whiskies perfect for gifting this Christmas.

From timeless single malts to award winning single grain, the coveted selection caters to every palate. Whether you’re a seasoned whisky enthusiast or just beginning your journey of discovery, Loch Lomond Group offers the perfect dram for everyone this festive season.

Loch Lomond Group’s Christmas gift guide includes expressions from:

Loch Lomond Whiskies – Crafting some of the world’s finest whiskies from a unique set of stills, Scotland’s most adept and capable distillery is worthy of the title of IWSC Distillery of the Year.

– Crafting some of the world’s finest whiskies from a unique set of stills, Scotland’s most adept and capable distillery is worthy of the title of IWSC Distillery of the Year. Glen Scotia – Hailing from Scotland’s smallest whisky producing region, Campbeltown, Glen Scotia is a distillery steeped in history and has been producing world beating single malts of exceptional character since 1832.

– Hailing from Scotland’s smallest whisky producing region, Campbeltown, Glen Scotia is a distillery steeped in history and has been producing world beating single malts of exceptional character since 1832. Spearhead – Fusing together new age thinking with traditional craftsmanship in whisky making, Spearhead is an innovative 100% malted barley single grain whisky.

Fusing together new age thinking with traditional craftsmanship in whisky making, Spearhead is an innovative 100% malted barley single grain whisky. Noble Rebel – Standing at the crossroads of tradition and innovation and driven by creativity, Noble Rebel pushes the boundaries of Scotch whisky, venturing into uncharted realms and redefining what’s possible with its range of blended malts

LOCH LOMOND GROUP GIFT GUIDE

LOCH LOMOND 18 YEAR OLD, 70CL, 46%, £90

Loch Lomond 18 Year Old single malt is a perfect representation of Loch Lomond’s signature style, full-bodied and rounded with a deep fruity character.

The multiple-award winning single malt, which most recently received a Gold Outstanding Medal at IWSC 2025, is aged in three types of American oak casks. It is bottled at 46% and non-chill filtered to keep things as nature intended. With wonderful notes of baked apple and rich toffee with gentle wood smoke on the finish, it is an elegant and complex whisky which embodies Loch Lomond Whiskies’ innovative approach to flavour creation.

GLEN SCOTIA 12 YEAR OLD, 70CL, 46%, £45

The newly released Glen Scotia 12 Year Old is a bold yet classic single malt, placing Glen Scotia’s signature style and maritime influence centre stage. This flagship single malt was matured in the finest first-fill bourbon casks and was bottled at 46% ABV. This expression is quintessentially Glen Scotia, full of big Campbeltown character and bold flavours of rich tropical fruits and coastal sea spray.

Hints of citrus and caramelised sugar unfold on the palate, complemented by subtle oak and warming spice on the finish.

The colourway of the packaging reflects the distillery’s iconic features, with the royal blue inspired by Glen Scotia’s renowned dunnage doors and the chalk white represents the historic distillery walls.

GLEN SCOTIA CAMPBELTOWN FESTIVAL EDITION 2025, 70CL, 54.3%, £68

The Campbeltown Malts Festival Edition 2025 is a limited-edition single malt Scotch whisky created in celebration of the famous Campbeltown Malts Festival.

This unique, heavily peated 9-year-old single malt was fully matured in first fill bourbon barrels, before being finished for five months in the finest Ribera del Duero red wine casks. This process results in vibrant flavours of ripe red fruits, juicy blackberry and a whisper of liquorice, each layer adding to the whisky’s complex character.

This charmingly unconventional dram was bottled at a robust 54.3% ABV.

SPEARHEAD SINGLE GRAIN SCOTCH WHISKY, 70cl, £30

Spearhead is a single grain whisky made exclusively from malted barley. Aged in ex-bourbon barrels before finishing in a combination of fire and infrared toasted virgin American oak barrels, a light, fruity and sweet whisky is created which is perfect for mixing. Expect vanilla, dark berries, dark chocolate, caramel, citrus zest, and a sweet finish of brown sugar and vanilla fudge.

Since its launch in 2021, Spearhead has earned multiple accolades including a Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

NOBLE REBEL SMOKE SYMPHONY, 70cl 46%, £40

Smoke Symphony weaves threads of peat and smoke with hits of chilli. Lightning bolts of rich red body married with subtle berry tartness create a truly intriguing dram. Finished in Rioja wine casks, Smoke Symphony conveys notes of smoke, spice and dark berries.

Noble Rebel has been recognised for its distinctive flavours and creative whisky blending abilities after scooping a ‘World’s Best’ award at 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.