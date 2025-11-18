Serge verkostet: Das große Ardbeg-Festival

Gleich 13 Abfüllungen aus der Islay-Brennerei Ardbeg hat Serge Valentin heute ausführlich verkostet, und der Boden spannt sich von der neuesten Abfüllung Ardbeg 15 yo ‘Anthology The Beithir’s Tale’ bis hin zu einem alten Ardbeg 15 yo aus der Dumpy Bottle von Cadenhead. Die meisten verkosteten Abfüllungen sind allerdings „neuzeitlich“.
Die Wertungen? In Summe großartig: Sie finden Punktewertungen zwischen 85 und 95 In dieser Verkostung – und hier unsere Tabelle dazu:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Ardbeg 15 yo ‘Anthology The Beithir’s Tale’ (46%, OB, 2025)
|88
|Ardbeg 15 yo 1973 (46%, Moncreiffe, Meregalli Import, +/-1988)
|90
|Ardbeg 15 yo 2009/2025 (54.5%, Brave New Spirits, Cask Masters for Hong Kong Festival, 1st fill Rivesaltes barrique, cask #26001, 308 bottles)
|88
|Ardbeg 15 yo 2009/2024 (50.8%, PK Maltroom, ‘Four Seasons’, sherry butt, 82 bottles)
|92
|Ardbeg 16 yo 2008/2024 (58.3%, Casky Hong Kong & The Antelope Macau, Ferry Ticket Return Way, refill sherry cask, cask #80060213, 201 bottles)
|91
|Ardbeg 25 yo 2000/2025 ‘Something in the Water’ (55.4%, Artist #15 by La Maison du Whisky, oloroso sherry butt, cask #1100000016, 224 bottles)
|93
|Ardbeg 21 yo 1976/1997 (49.2%, Adelphi, cask #453, 180 bottles)
|93
|Red Bag 4 yo 2020/2025 (61.2%, Dramfool’s Middle Cut, red wine barrique, cask #54, 282 bottles)
|85
|Kildalton 14 yo 2009/2024 (52.1%, Casky, Hong Kong Neon Light City, hogshead)
|89
|Kildalton 15 yo 2009/2024 (53.4%, Harmony Macau, Four Towers Series II, refill hogshead, cask #1233, 163 bottles)
|89
|Kildalton 22 yo 2003/2025 (53.6%, Whiskyland, Decadent Drinks, 2nd fill barrel, 247 bottles)
|90
|Kildalton 21 yo 2003/2025 (51.3%, The Whisky Jury, second fill bourbon, cask #11124, 276 bottles)
|89
|Ardbeg 15 yo (46%, Cadenhead, dumpy, 75cl, +/-1980)
|95
Das Gemälde auf unserem Titelbild stammt von David Christopher Schlierenkämper. Und heute mal nicht nur einfach ein Artikelbild, sondern eine ganze Galerie mit Bildern von unserem Besuch dort im Jahr 2023. Viel Vergnügen!