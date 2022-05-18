Neu: Big Peat’s Beach BBQ Fèis Ìle 2022 Limited Edition

Douglas Laing stellt in der aktuellen Presseaussendung die Abfüllung zum diesjährigen Fèis Ìle vor. Big Peat’s Beach BBQ Fèis Ìle 2022 Limited Edition wird in einer natürlichen Fassstärke von 54,2 % angeboten, ist streng limitiert auf 3.000 Flaschen weltweit und ab Mai 2022 im Whisky-Fachhandel in Großbritannien, Europa und Asien sowie im Online-Einzelhandel erhältlich. Der empfohlene Verkaufspreis beträgt 55,00 £ / 65,00 €.

Exklusiv über DouglasLaing.com erhältlich ist eins der 70 Big Peat-Verkostungspakete, die am 20. Juni die Teilnahme an einer interaktiven Online-Verkostung ermöglichen.

Alle weiteren Details und Informationen rund um die Big Peat’s Beach BBQ Fèis Ìle 2022 Limited Edition in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BIG PEAT WELCOMES UNPREDICTABLE ISLAY WEATHER WITH BEACH BBQ LIMITED EDITION FOR FÈIS ÌLE 2022

Award-winning Islay Malt, Big Peat, today reveals his special bottling for Fèis Ìle 2022: Big Peat Beach BBQ Edition.

Offered at a natural cask strength of 54.2%, the new release is strictly limited to 3,000 bottles globally. Fans of the “cult” Islay Malt can expect tasting notes of “smoky, maple-cured bacon”, “charred oak” and “chewy salted toffee”.

The limited edition Scotch Whisky is packaged in a premium gift tube, with the brand’s “signature” yellow colourways complemented by deep navy. Big Peat himself is shown at the helm of the barbeque, grilling smoky meats to pair with his Islay Malt, amidst a tempestuous Hebridean rainstorm. Gloss varnish brings to life the raindrops on the packaging in a tactile, eye-catching finish.

In support of the launch, the team behind the iconic Islay Malt brand have partnered with the artisan pizza restaurant in Islay’s capital of Bowmore – the aptly-named “Peatzeria”. Together, they’ll host two exclusive, now sold-out tasting sessions during Fèis Ìle, where ticket holders will get the chance to sample different Big Peat expressions and even an extremely old and rare Port Ellen Malt, paired with fresh local delicacies.

Available exclusively via DouglasLaing.com, Islay Malt enthusiasts are also presented the chance to purchase one of just 70 Big Peat tasting packs, culminating in an interactive online tasting on 20th June.

Commenting on the special edition bottling, Cara Laing, Marketing Director, said:

“An authentic Scottish summer doesn’t always bring blue skies and golden rays, but come rain or shine, our feisty Ileach fisherman is ready to embrace a smoke-filled beach barbecue in celebration of Fèis Ìle! Hand-selected for their charred meat, salty sea-air flavour profile, this remarkable limited edition is a marriage of Single Cask Single Malts, only from Islay. Big Peat looks forward to headlining the Islay Festival with a series of tasting events, both in person and online, bringing the true taste of Islay to whisky enthusiasts the world over. After all, he is Seriously Committed to SMOKE!”

Big Peat’s Beach BBQ Fèis Ìle 2022 Limited Edition will be available from specialist Whisky retailers in the UK, Europe and Asia, plus online retailers, from May 2022. It carries a suggested retail price of £55.00 / €65.00.