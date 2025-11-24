Neu: Blue Spot 17 Year Old Single Cask

Nach ihrem Yellow Spot 18 Year Old Single Cask veröffentlichen Irish Distillers nun die Abfüllung Blue Spot 17 Year Old Single Cask. Der Pot Still Irish Whiskey, dreifach destilliert, reifte zunächst in ex bourbon barrels, um dann 2011 in first fill Madeira casks umgefüllt zu werden. Blue Spot 17 Year Old Single Cask stammt aus einem einzigen Fass und ist in Fassstärke von 58,3 % Vol. abgefüllt. Diese 600 Flaschen sind exklusiv den Destillerien in Midleton, County Cork, und Bow St., Dublin, sowie online in der Midleton Distillery Collection für 441 € erhältlich.

Official Tasting Notes

Nose: Decadent aromas of baked apples, sticky toffee pudding and honey drizzled blackberries. Additional notes of citrus oil and dried fruits work in tandem with the pot still spices, sweet vanilla and the mild nutty undertones imparted from the wine seasoned oak.

Taste: Initial burst of rich and sweet notes ranging from sugar glazed cherries and fig to maple syrup and coffee cake. Hints of almond and walnut are wonderfully balanced by the pot still spices and woodland notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, while delicate citrus tones slowly build over time.

Finish: Lasting finish in which the pot still spices are the first to fade, leaving the wine seasoned oak to linger.