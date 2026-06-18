Neu: Dewar’s 19yo The Champions Edition für die 126. U.S. Open (mit Cocktail-Rezept)

Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es wieder eine Sonderabfüllung von Dewar’s für die US Open, und auch in diesem Jahr ist sie wieder 19 Jahre alt. Aber während die Abfüllung aus dem Vorjahr in Calvados-Fässern gefinisht wurde, sind es diesmal Cabernet Franc red wine casks aus dem Wölffer Estate auf Long Island.

Informationen zum Dewar’s 19yo The Champions Edition (es ist die sechste Abfüllung der Serie), den man allerdings selbst aus den USA importieren müsste (er kostet dort 80 Dollar), und ein Rezept für den Dewar’s Lemon Wedge Cocktail finden Sie in der Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DEWAR’S SCOTCH WHISKY CELEBRATES THE START OF THE 126TH U.S. OPEN WITH THE SIXTH EDITION OF THE CHAMPIONS EDITION 19 YEAR OLD WHISKY

Finished in Cabernet Franc casks from Southampton’s Wölffer Estate, the limited-edition release honors Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and the enduring connection between Scotch whisky and golf.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch Whisky, the Official Scotch Whisky of the U.S. Open, proudly celebrates the start of the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with the release of the sixth iteration of DEWAR’S 19 Year Old The Champions Edition. Crafted to commemorate one of golf’s most prestigious championships, this year’s limited-edition expression is finished in Cabernet Franc red wine casks from Long Island’s renowned Wölffer Estate, showcasing DEWAR’S pioneering craftsmanship through a whisky that pays tribute to both the host venue and the region that surrounds it.

Building upon a partnership that began in 2021, DEWAR’S 19 Year Old The Champions Edition continues the brand’s celebration of the shared heritage of golf and Scotch whisky through innovative cask finishes inspired by each year’s championship. For 2026, six-time Master Blender of the Year Stephanie Macleod collaborated with Southampton-based Wölffer Estate, bringing a distinct sense of place to the whisky while honoring Shinnecock Hills, one of the USGA’s five founding clubs and one of the most revered courses in American golf. The result is a release Dewar’s spirit of innovation and its pursuit of distinctive flavors inspired by people and place.

Crafted from up to 40 of Scotland’s finest single malt and grain whiskies, the expression is matured for 19 years in ex-bourbon and sherry casks before being harmonized in refill oak casks and finished in Cabernet Franc barrels from Wölffer Estate. This exceptional finish creates an exhilarating trans-Atlantic partnership between Scotland and Long Island, resulting in a rich and complex whisky where elegant floral notes of violets and golden honey open to a medley of red berries and blackcurrant, while layers of cinnamon and dried orange peel add depth and complexity before giving way to a long, balanced finish accented by toasted oak and refined sweetness.

„There is a natural synergy between whisky and wine; both are shaped by time, place and oak cask,“

said Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR’S.

„For this year’s Champions Edition, we used Cabernet Franc casks sourced from a renowned Southhampton, NY winery to finish Dewar’s 19. We have created an expression that not only showcases the complexity of our Dewar’s Double-aged Scotch but also reflects the terroir of the wine region hosting this year’s Championship. The Cabernet Franc casks bring beautiful layers of red fruit, floral character and gentle spice, resulting in a whisky that feels both distinctive and unmistakably DEWAR’S – reflecting our ongoing pursuit of enriching discoveries through flavour.“

In addition to The Champions Edition, DEWAR’S once again returns as the Official Cocktail of the U.S. Open with the Lemon Wedge, the championship’s signature serve. Crafted with award-winning DEWAR’S 12 Year Old, lemonade, and club soda, the refreshing cocktail offers a contemporary and approachable way to enjoy Scotch whisky, bringing a vibrant spirit to the tournament experience.

„At DEWAR’S, we believe life’s defining moments deserve to be celebrated, from Father’s Day gatherings with family to championship weekends at the U.S. Open,“

said Brian Cox, Global Vice President of Scotch Whisky at Bacardi.

„Rooted in the shared Scottish heritage of whisky and golf, The Champions Edition is our annual toast to the 19th hole and the stories that bring people together. We’re proud to continue that tradition with a release inspired by Shinnecock Hills and the vibrant character of Long Island.“

The 2026 DEWAR’S 19 Year Old The Champions Edition is available in limited quantities at select fine wine and spirits retailers nationwide and online while supplies last, offering consumers the opportunity to experience the premium quality and craftsmanship that have defined DEWAR’S since 1846.

DEWAR’S LEMON WEDGE COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1½ oz. DEWAR’s 12 Year Old

3 oz. Club Soda

2 oz. Lemonade

Method: Combine ingredients over ice and stir for desired dilution. Garnish with lemon. Cheers!