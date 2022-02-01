Neu für den Travel Retail: Tomatin 16 yo

Die Highland-Brennerei Tomatin erweitert ihr Travel Retail Angebot und stellt in der aktuellen englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung ihren Tomatin 16 yo vor. Dieser reifte in portugiesischen Moscatel-Weinbarriques, ist mit 46% Vol. abgefüllt, ohne Färbung sowie ohne Kühlfiltrierung, und wird für 90 € in ausgewählten Travel Retail Shops auf der ganzen Welt erhältlich sein.

Alle weiteren Details und Informationen:

TRAVEL RETAIL EXCLUSIVE: Introducing the Tomatin 16 Year Old

The new Travel Retail exclusive joins an award winning range

Tomatin, the award-winning Highland distillery, has today announced the latest addition to the exceptional global Travel Retail range, the 16 Year Old. The brand-new Travel Retail exclusive will be available, alongside the rest of the range, in selected Travel Retail outlets for €90.

This luxurious expression is bursting with flavour, drawing the majority of its unique style from the Portuguese Moscatel Wine Barriques it has matured in. Balanced with the subtle influence from traditional oak casks, this single malt brings rich flavours of traditional orange marmalade, sun dried fruits and dark chocolate with a hint of fresh ginger and a long, waxy finish.

Tomatin’s Travel Retail range contains the 8 Year Old (matured in Bourbon and Sherry casks), the 12 Year Old (a one litre version of Tomatin’s flagship malt), the 21 Year Old (matured in Bourbon Barrels), and the 40 Year Old (the premium oloroso sherry expression), described by prolific scotch whisky expert Charles MacLean as „First rate, with an elegant sweet and spicy flavour profile across all the ages.” Each bottle in the distillery’s Travel Retail range has been awarded a gold or double gold award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Graham Nicolson, Sales Director at Tomatin, said:

“Our Travel Retail range showcases the unrivaled variety of casks we have to offer. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within our portfolio and our global travel retail range is no exception. The distinctive cask maturation of this 16 year old expression is an impressive and welcome addition to the range. ”

Bottled at 46% alc./vol, Tomatin’s new 16 Year Old is sold in 700ml bottles, and will be available at selected Travel Retail outlets across the globe, for €90.

About the The 16 Year Old

Cask: Portuguese Moscatel Wine Barriques

Colour: Natural

Filter: non-chill

Bottle size: 700ml

Price: €90