Neu in Deutschland: Ardnamurchan AD/The Midgie (mit Video und Datenblatt)

Wer schon einmal im Sommer in Schottland war, der wird ihnen schon begegnet sein: Die Midgies, diese unsäglich lästigen kleinen Mücken, die jeden Sommerabend richtig vergällen können. Ihnen hat die Destillerie Ardnamurchan eine eigene Abfüllung gewidmet, die ab sofort in Deutschland erhältlich ist (und versprochen deutlich angenehmer als ihre Namensgeber): den Ardnamurchan AD/The Midgie.

Der Importeur, die Rolf Kaspar GmbH, hat uns dazu die Daten und die englichsprachige Pressemitteilung zur Verfügung gestellt – und ein wirklich witziges Video, in dem Graeme, Alex und Connal den Whisky vorstellen (oder es zumindest versuchen). Viel Vergnügen mit dem Video zum Ardnamurchan AD/The Midgie!

The Midgie Goes Global.

Ardnamurchan Distillery’s wee summer beastie returns – and this time, it’s everywhere.

Ardnamurchan Distillery, Glenbeg, Scotland – If you thought you were safe, think again. The most infamous little pest from the West Highlands is back – and it’s spreading fast. Ardnamurchan Distillery is thrilled to announce the global release of its mischievous summer dram: The Midgie.

Following its sell-out UK debut in 2024, this year’s Midgie isn’t staying local. As of 26th May 2025, 16,500 bottles will begin buzzing their way out of their warehouses and into whisky glasses around the world. Whether you’re in Glasgow or New York, you better have your swatter (and your dram glass) ready.

Distilled and matured with care and a cheeky sense of Highland humour, this year’s Midgie is a lively marriage of peated and unpeated spirit distilled in 2017, 2018 and 2019, matured in a combination of Bourbon barrels and Port casks. Bottled at a robust 48% ABV, it promises a balanced bite – just like its namesake – with sweet, smoky, savoury and summer flower notes that linger longer than a summer evening on the peninsula.

The Midgie 2025 is expected to fly of UK shelves at an RRP of £55 and will be landing in markets across the world from June.

AD/The Midgie, UVP 54,95EUR/Flasche 0,7l inkl. MwSt.

50% Bourbon Barrels, 48% Port, Barriques, 2% Sherry Casks

75% Unpeated Spirit, 25% Peated Spirit

16,500 bottle batch, Blockchain enabled through QR code

Logo embossed clear glass bottle made from 54% recycled glass

Unchill filtered, Natural Colour, 48.0% ABV

True to Ardnamurchan style, each bottle comes equipped with a QR code on the back label, letting you dive deep into the whisky’s origins, cask breakdown, and everything you didn’t know you needed to know about one of nature’s smallest but most persistent nuisances.

“Launching for its second season, the Ardnamurchan Midgie Single Malt is spreading its wings further than ever before. A frenzy of tropical and fresh summer fruits combine with our West Highland maritime profile, adding persistency and bite.”

says Alex Bruce, Managing Director of Adelphi Distillery ltd.

Whether you’re sitting by a loch in Scotland or sweating it out in a summer city halfway around the world, you’re officially on notice: The Midgie is coming. And it’s delicious.