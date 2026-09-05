Neu: Royal Lochnagar 26yo mit Finish in französischen Cognac-Fässern

Die Highland Destillerie Royal Lochnagar hat einen neuen Whisky herausgebracht, limitiert auf 840 Flaschen: Der Royal Lochnagar 26yo, abgefüllt mit 57,4% vol. Alkoholstärke ist ab sofort in der Brennerei und auf malts.com erhältlich. Seine Besonderheit: Er erhielt ein Finish in französischen Cognacfässern. Der Preis: 900 Pfund pro Flasche.

Hier die Infos, die uns Diageo zu dieser neuen Abfüllung gesendet hat:

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ROYAL LOCHNAGAR LAUNCHES RARE 26-YEAR-OLD RELEASE

Only 840 bottles are available of The Pursuits Edition which is inspired by the distillery’s Highland heritage

Royal Lochnagar Distillery has released a new rare bottling, The Pursuits Edition 26-year-old, in honour of its Highlands home and inspired by the adventures so many have enjoyed in the Deeside area since the distillery was founded in 1845.

Only 840 bottles have been released, with each one presented in a handcrafted,one-of-a-kindleather pursuits pouch that can be strapped to saddles, belts or baskets, harking back to the Highland pursuits that inspired the design.

This 26-Year-Old Royal Lochnagar bottling stays true to the original distillery character and is further refined by a finish in French oak Cognac casks. The result is a liquid richly layered with flavours of orchard fruits, sweet vanilla and berries with warm spice, polished oak and toffee.

One of Scotland’s smallest distilleries, Royal Lochnagar continues the rare and time-honoured tradition of using a cast-iron, open-topped mash tun, helping to shape the light character of its single malt. Each cask is filled by the patient and practised hands of the dedicated team, carrying forward the craftsmanship that has defined the distillery since 1845. Originally named Lochnagar, the distillery became known as Royal Lochnagar following a visit by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert during their first stay at nearby Balmoral in 1848.

This natural cask strength whisky layers notes of bright green apples and orchard fruits with creamy vanilla, a hint of spiced cake and coconut on the nose. Coming alive on the palate, these flavours are joined with rich, soft caramel and toffee, lychee and wood spice, giving a gently warming, long and smooth finish.

Laura Sharp, Brand Home Manager at Royal Lochnagar Distillery, said:

“Royal Lochnagar’s rich heritage remains at the forefront of our distillery experience, and we’re excited for this to shine through in our newest 26-Year-Old release showcasing the countryside pursuits of our Royal Deeside home. Complete with a pursuits bag to strap to belt or basket this bottling is sure to become a favourite amongst Royal Lochnagar’s most enthusiastic fans.”

Each Pursuit Pouch which will come with every bottle of the Pursuits Edition has been designed and manufactured by craftspeople at Crawford Henderson, a third-generation leather smiths based in Maybole, Ayrshire, Scotland. No two of the bags are exactly alike – with meticulous care, the bags have been created following a traditional manufacturing process handled by a specialised team, experienced in high-end luxury leather production and design.

Available first at the Braemar Gathering on 5 September, before becoming available from Royal Lochnagar Distillery from 6 September, priced at £900 and bottled at 57.4% ABV.

Tastings, tours, drams, cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails are available all year round, offering visitors the chance to experience the tradition of Royal Lochnagar in its sweeping Scottish Highlands location.

Visit Malts.com to find out more about the experiences available.