Mittwoch, 01. April 2020, 12:06:38
England

Neu: Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery veröffentlicht Filey Bay Sherry Cask Finished

Die Auslieferung des neuen Whiskys aus der englischen Brennerei wird erst nach dem Ende des Lockdowns in UK möglich sein

Einen neuen Whisky aus England gibt es zu vermelden: Die Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery hat ihren ersten Whisky mit einem Sherryfass-Finish veröffentlicht. Der Filey Bay Sherry Cask Finished wurde mit 46% vol. abgefüllt und ist der vierte Whisky, den man in der jungen Brennerei nach den beiden ersten Filey Bay-Ausgaben und einem Whisky mit Moscatl-Finish abgefüllt hat.

Hier die Beschreibung des Whiskys:

A true evolution of our First Release, the ‚inputs‘ are very similar: a selection of bourbon casks married together with one sherry cask, and a combination of pot and column distillates, leading to just 6000 bottles.

Whilst the overall style remains light and fruity, with familiar notes of vanilla and citrus, the extra maturation time gives Filey Bay Second Release more depth of flavour.

Der Whisky kann erst nach dem Ende des Lockdowns in UK ausgeliefert werden, allerdings kann man die Flasche bereits im Webshop der Brennerei bestellen. Kostenpunkt: 62 Euro ohne Versandkosten.

