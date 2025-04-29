Neu: The Macallan The Tree of Life und The Macallan Art of the Flower

The Macallan veröffentlicht zwei Single Malts, die vom schottischen Architekten, Innenarchitekten, Kunsthandwerker, Designer, Grafiker und Maler Charles Rennie Mackintosh inspiriert sind.

The Macallan The Tree of Life

Die neue The Macallan-Kollektion „The Tree of Life“ ist inspiriert von Mackintoshs Buntglasbild „Der Geist der Rose“ aus dem Jahr 1902. Der 46 Jahre alte Whisky stammt aus zwei Sherryfässern, die 1979 befüllt wurden.

Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker von The Macallan, über The Macallan The Tree of Life:

“This exceptional 46-year-old single malt, selected to mark the age that Mackintosh reconnected with nature, offers a unique, vibrant and complex expression of The Macallan matured in Sherry-seasoned oak casks. “Tropical fruits charred over smouldering peat embers are balanced with complex wood spice. Notes of antique oak are characteristic of higher-aged expressions from The Macallan and evoke Mackintosh’s unique designs crafted from wood, in Scotland, many years ago.”

The Tree of Life ist mit 46,2 % Vol. abgefüllt und weltweit auf 112 Lalique-Dekanter limitiert. Der Whisky erscheint in einem Lalique-Kristallgefäß mit einem Kristallrosenverschluss und ist auf Einladung von The Macallan erhältlich. Der Preis ist auf Anfrage erhältlich.

The Macallan Art is the Flower

Als Hommage an Mackintoshs Zeit in Europa präsentiert diese Abfüllung die für Sherry-seasoned European oak casks typischen Aromen, darunter Noten von Rosinen und Feigen, polierter Eiche, Kirsche und Mandeln.

Steven Bremner, Whisky Maker bei The Macallan, über die neue Abfüllung:

“To truly capture a spirit that depicts Mackintosh’s essence and inspiration, we had to draw upon our own artistry. “We had the freedom to tap into our entire inventory, identifying casks that have reached their peak maturation, which added an extra layer of character and complexity. European oak was key as it delivers beautiful oak notes, spices and dried fruit, but crucially also delicate notes of fruits that bear their own blossoms.”

The Macallan Art is the Flower wird mit 50,4 % vol. abgefüllt und ist ab dem 6. Mai 2025 direkt in der Destillerie sowie bei Luxushändlern wie Harrods und ausgewählten Whisky-Spezialisten wie The Whisky Shop und Berry Brothers & Rudd erhältlich.