Neu von Wolfburn: Wolfburn Small Batch #204

Ein neuer Whisky von der momentan nördlichsten Festlanddestillerie Schottlands ist ab sofort in deren Webshop erhältlich: Der Wolfburn Small Batch 204.

Fünf Jahre reifte der Small Batch 204 in First Fill ex-bourbon barrels, um danach 6 Monate in First Fill Madeira Casks gefinisht zu werden. Die Flaschen, die mit 46% vol. abgefüllt wurden, kosten im Webshop von Wolfburn 64 Pfund plus Porto und Verpackung. Zum Zeitpunkt der Erstellung des Artikels waren noch 475 Flaschen erhältlich.

Ian Kerr, Distillery Manager, sagt darüber:

“This small-batch project gives my team and me a chance to try new things. Madeira casks are a step in another direction; a chance to see how this type of wood and the Wolfburn spirit combine to make something new and, at times, unexpected. “Adding sweetness and a change of impact to the initial ex-bourbon matured Wolfburn, it is a dram that I am sure will go down well this autumn.”

Hier noch die offiziellen Tasting Notes:

ON THE NOSE – Rich desert-wine aromas are readily present, augmented by deep bourbon sweetness.

ON THE PALATE – Sweet and full – give it time and a whole array of flavours unfurl. Gentle notes of burnt sugar lead the way, overlaid with hints of soft oak and vanilla tones. Hazelnut and gentle hints of orange are present too.

THE FINISH – Sweet tones linger on the palate and gradually melt away, leaving a wee trace of honey and butterscotch at the very end.