Neu: Wolfburn 12yo

Viele Whiskyfreunde werden auf ihn gewartet haben, jetzt wurde er in UK vorgestellt und ist wohl bald auch in Deutschland erhältlich: Die Destillerie Wolfburn hat ihren ersten 12 Jahre alten Whisky auf den Markt gebracht – aus Bourbon- und Oloroso-Fässern und mit 46% vol. Trinkstärke abgefüllt.

Die Brennerei schreibt selbst über den Wolfburn 12yo, den sie als ihr „Flaggschiff“ bezeichnen:

12 Year Old is the flagship of the Wolfburn range. Crafted from spirit matured in equal parts in hand-selected second-fill Oloroso sherry butts and ex-bourbon casks, twelve years resting in our warehouses has resulted in a delectably smooth whisky with a depth of flavour showcasing the very best of Wolfburn – a testament to the skill, dedication and patience of our master distillers.

Auch die offiziellen Tasting Notes wollen wir Ihnen nicht vorenthalten:

Tasting notes

ON THE NOSE – There’s a lovely mix of sweet and floral aromas, overlaid with a subtle trace of peat smoke.

ON THE PALATE – A wonderful depth of flavour. Hints of honey and burnt sugar mix with soft spices, and throughout there is the ever-present sherry sweetness.

FINISH – The finish is long, lingering and delicious, with traces of dried fruit and caramel remaining until the very end

Im Webshop der Brennerei kostet der Wolfburn 12yo 82,95 Pfund inkl. Steuern, der deutsche Preis lässt sich aber wegen der unterschiedlichen Besteuerungen nicht wirklich davon ableiten. Wir sind sicher, dass mit der offiziellen Presseaussendung des Importeurs Alba Import auch der deutsche Preis genannt werden wird.