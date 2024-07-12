Pernod Ricard gründet neue globale Gesellschaft für amerikanischen Whiskey

Pernod Ricard setzt auf das Wachstum des amerikanischen Whiskeysegments innerhalb des Firmenportfolios und hat zu dessen Unterstützung nun ein eigenes Unternehmen, North American Distillers (NADL), gegründet. CEO wird Richard Blackm der die Tätigkeiten der Produktionsstätten in Nordamerika und das Markenportfolio leiten wird.

Damit will Pernod Ricard auch in Nordamerika die gleichen Strukturen etablieren wie in Schottland oder Irland. Details dazu bietet die nachfolgende Presseaussendung:

PERNOD RICARD DOUBLES DOWN ON AMERICAN WHISKEY WITH NEW GLOBAL BRAND COMPANY

The company strengthens foundations for whiskey growth with ‘North American Distillers’

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pernod Ricard has reinforced its commitment and ambition to its American Whiskey portfolio by establishing a new Global Brand Company in the USA, North American Distillers (NADL).

The new specialized business will be helmed by Richard Black, a seasoned Pernod Ricard executive with 23 years of leadership in whiskey and cognac, including time at Chivas Brothers and most recently as Global Marketing Director for Martell in Paris. As CEO of North American Distillers, Black will oversee the company’s full American Whiskey portfolio and North American operations sites.

Pernod Ricard initially launched its American Whiskey portfolio as an independent unit incubated within Pernod Ricard USA. NADL marks the next phase of its American Whiskey commitment, and with the recent substantial investments in the thriving category, the company decided to form a global brand company to align with its growth ambitions.

NADL will prioritize operational excellence, creating a best-in-class organization emphasizing safety, quality, and sustainability. This includes overseeing the highly anticipated Jefferson’s distillery, currently under construction in Kentucky and poised to set industry standards.

Black said, in a statement:

“American whiskey is a dynamic spirits category, and our portfolio shows immense potential for future growth. Our investments made in Jefferson’s, Rabbit Hole, Smooth Ambler, Skrewball and TX, underscore our ambitious commitment. My mission is to harness this potential and drive a singular focus on these brands and our operations, driving us towards our goals and creating a top-tier marketing and sustainable operations team on the back of our peoples’ deep-rooted expertise.”

This move aligns Pernod Ricard’s American Whiskey operations with its global operations structure, mirroring the approach of its successful Irish and Scotch whisky entities, Irish Distillers and Chivas Brothers. The new company will be responsible for global marketing strategy and production of its premium American Whiskey brands, leveraging the company’s global network to stimulate growth. This includes all Pernod Ricard American North America operations sites.

Supporting Black is a seasoned team of operations and American Whiskey specialists at North American Distillers. Leading the operational charge is Pierre Joncourt, current SVP of Operations for Pernod Ricard North America. On the whiskey and marketing front, Bourbon Hall of Famer and Rabbit Hole Whiskey founder Kaveh Zamanian will move to a new role, guiding the liquid strategy for the full North American whiskey portfolio.