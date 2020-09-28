PR: Ardnamurchan launcht ersten Single Malt – in Deutschland voraussichtlich ab 23. Oktober!

Die Ardnamurchan Distillery in den westlichen Highlands hat soeben den Launch ihres ersten Single Malts bekanntgegeben – und dieser wird in UK ab 5. Oktober, in Deutschland voraussichtlich am 23. Oktober erscheinen.

Eine ausführliche deutsche Pressemitteilung wird es dann natürlich auch noch geben, hier einmal die englischsprachige Information der Destillerie im Besitz des unabhängigen Abfüllers Adelphi:

Ardnamurchan Distillery Launches First Ever Single Malt Whisky

Western Highlands Distillery Announces Release of First Scotch Whisky Since Production Commenced in 2014.

Glenbeg, Ardnamurchan, Scotland. 28th September 2020. Ardnamurchan Distillery, Scotland’s Greenest, is proud to announce the launch of our first ever single malt Scotch whisky.

Bottled at 46.8% ABV, non-chill filtered and naturally coloured, it will be dispatched from October 5th and available in all good whisky shops at an RRP of £45.

The distillery produces two signature styles of spirit, one peated and one unpeated. We designed the distillery to produce a full flavoured malt true to its location (West Highland). The single malt will comprise a 50/50 split of peated and unpeated whiskies, matured in a 65%/35% mixture of ex-Bourbon and ex-Sherry oak casks. The tasting notes includes; honeycomb, waxy peel, oyster shells, brine, strawberries with black pepper and bonfire embers.

Ahead of the launch, Ardnamurchan Managing Director, Alex Bruce said

“When we filled the first spirit into casks, just over 6 years ago, the concept of being able to disgorge those casks into bottles seemed very distant. However, we have had an incredible journey, building our 100% local team, filling the warehouses with over 10,000 casks and preparing national and international distribution. We relied on the unique local maturation climate to do the rest, and are really excited by the quality and consistency that has been reached.”

Ardnamurchan is the first Scottish distillery to adopt the use of blockchain technology to provide an incorruptible ledger of its complete supply and production chain. This ledger is available to the consumer by scanning the QR code on the bottle, and offers a fully transparent diary of each bottle’s field to bottle journey.

Due to its remote location, Ardnamurchan was built to develop and fully utilise a local circular economy. The entire heat and power requirements are supplied by renewable sources within 2 miles of the distillery: hydro electricity from the river that also supplies its cooling water, and wood chip for its biomass boiler, delivered by tractor from nearby sustainable forestry.

The Ardnamurchan peninsula is a rugged and timeless volcanic (extinct) outcrop, the most westerly mainland point of the UK, flanked by coral sands, turquoise sea, and some of the oldest rain forest in Europe.

Arriving by single-track road, visitors to the area are immediately won over by the beauty and proximity to nature, with red deer, sea eagles, otters and pine martens making regular appearances.

About Ardnamurchan Distillery

Adelphi is the parent company of the Ardnamurchan Distillery and Adelphi Selection, Scotland’s most acclaimed independent bottler of rare Scotch whisky. Ahead of launching the Ardnamurchan Single Malt, Adelphi has established key distribution to over 25 markets worldwide.