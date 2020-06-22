PR: Besucherzentrum von Buffalo Trace öffnet ab 1. Juli wieder seine Pforten (mit Video)

Für Whiskyfreunde aus unseren Ländern ist die Nachricht eher eine symbolische, aber eine gute ist sie allemal: Buffalo Trace, die Brennerei in Frankfort in Kentucky, wird ab 1. Juli das Besucherzentrum wieder öffnen und Touren anbieten. Möglich wird das laut Angaben der Brennerei durch ein innovatives Hygienekonzept und verkleinerte Besuchergruppen, um damit die gesetzlichen Auflagen zu erfüllen. So wird zum Beispiel eine Pflicht zum Mund-Nasenschutz bestehen und eine Voranmeldung zwingend notwendig werden. Auch wird am Eingang die Körpertemperatur gemessen. Die im Presseartikel angekündigten Maßnahmen werden wohl auch in anderen Brennereien ähnlich umgesetzt werden.

Jetzt bleibt nur noch zu hoffen, dass es auch bald für Bourbongenießer im deutschsprachigen Raum wieder sicher und möglich wird, in die USA zu reisen. Hier jedenfalls die Pressemitteilung, die auch von einem kleinen Video begleitet wird, in dem die Hygienemaßnahmen detailliert geschildert werden:

TOURS AND VISITATION TO RESUME AT BUFFALO TRACE DISTILLERY ON JULY 1

Distillery to Create Safe Haven Bourbon Experience Through Sanitization Measures and Limited Tours Sizes

FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (June 22, 2020) – Buffalo Trace will welcome guests back to the National Historic Landmark Distillery on July 1 with a distinct focus on offering visitors the safest possible environment for their bourbon encounter. Visitors can expect to experience the same rich history and to see the oldest continually operating Distillery in action, but with new measures in accordance with CDC guidelines and government recommendations.

Guests will be required to register for a tour or event in advance of their visit in order for the Distillery to efficiently manage tour and group sizes with respect to social distancing. The Distillery grounds and playground will only be available to guests who have registered and checked-in. This includes usage of the grounds for photography.

Arriving guests will need to check in, where their individual contact information will be recorded in the event contact tracing needs to be performed, and have their temperature taken. Guests will also be asked to wear a face mask. For anyone who forgets theirs, one will be provided. Visitors can take comfort in knowing that all employees at the distillery will also be wearing face masks and will have had their temperatures taken upon entrance.

Tours and events will be kept to small, comfortable groups to allow for social distancing, and protective shields have been installed at the bars and cash registers. Gift Shop capacity will also be limited to allow for safe, enjoyable shopping experiences.

To make social distancing a little easier, Buffalo Trace will be reopening with a newly expanded Visitor Center, which triples the size of the original Visitor Center, and will allow ample space and comfort for guests exploring the Gift Shop or tasting in the new expansive tasting rooms.

With all of these safeguards, as well as the expanded Visitor Center, guests can expect to explore decades of bourbon making history, sample award-winning products, and experience the charm of this National Historic Landmark, as in the past. All tours and tastings remain complimentary.

“We are taking every step we can to address the health, safety and comfort of our guests to ensure the best experience possible,” Homeplace Development Director Meredith Moody said. “Our goal is to create a safe haven for all visitors while providing the same rich history and experiences for which we’re known. We can’t wait to reopen to the public and show guests our expanded Visitor Center and tasting rooms.”

Operating hours for Buffalo Trace Distillery will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Registrations for the Trace Tour, Old Taylor Tour, Bourbon Barrel Tour and Expansion Tour can be made at https://tours.buffalotracedistillery.com/. Curbside sales will also continue. To place an order visit https://buffalotracegiftshop.com/.

A complete list of new safety procedures, along with information about enacted sanitation measures and protective equipment in use can be found here. Full details about what to expect will be provided to guests upon registration.