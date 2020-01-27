Montag, 27. Januar 2020, 16:04:55
PR: Big Peat beendet Vintage-Trilogie mit neuem Big Peat 27yo

Die letzte Ausgabe der Black Edition ist veröffentlicht - Tasting Notes in der Presseaussendung

Von Douglas Laing haben wir die Meldung erhalten, dass die Black Edition von Big Peat, die gut gereifte Ausgaben des Islay Blended Malts präsentierte, nun mit der Big Peat 27yo Black Edition abgeschlossen wird. Der Whisk sollte demnächst im Handel erhältlich sein.

In aller Kürze die Eckdaten, bevor wir Ihnen die offizielle Presseaussendung präsentieren: der Big Peat 27yo Black Edition ist mit 48,3% abgefüllt, es gibt 3000 Flaschen davon. Die Tasting Notes finden sich in der Pressemitteilung.

BIG PEAT COMPLETES VINTAGE TRILOGY WITH ULTIMATE RELEASE

Big Peat’s Aged Trilogy Series is now complete, as “his” 27 Years Old Black Edition reaches shelves and homes all over the world.

The ultimate release in the Limited Edition collection completes the series of collectable, aged bottlings, also comprising the Gold Edition, aged 25 years and launched in 2017, and 2018’s 26 Years Old Platinum Edition. The premium trio charts the journey of a unique marriage of Islay’s finest aged and rare Single Cask Single Malts over a three year period.

Each is bottled at high alcohol strength – the Black Edition at 48.3% – and proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration.

Cara Laing, Director of Whisky, said

“In 2017 we selected a number of sister casks that were all destined to be bottled within Big Peat’s Vintage Trilogy. Back then we set out bring to life the journey of the spirit with each year that passed, and the experiment has been a fascinating one. Big Peat’s signature sweet smokiness has remained at the heart of the Gold, Platinum and now the Black Edition, but this latest release displays a new complexity that has deepened with the passing of time. This “grown up” limited edition within the Big Peat portfolio will serve to add further credibility to what is undoubtedly a fun brand with very respectable credentials.”

The new Big Peat 27 Years Old Black Edition is available now from specialist spirits retailers globally. Just 3,000 bottles exist.

Big Peat Black Edition 27 Years Old Tasting Notes

Allow a heady, chimney-smoked nose to whisk you off to Big Peat’s Islay home, with hints of briney sea air, chewed leather and a honey sweetness. The refined palate shows a complex amalgam of barbequed meats, coal dust and rock salt, running to a long and satisfying finish with drifting puffs of peat smoke.

