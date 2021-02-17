PR: CASKSHARE – der neue Weg, Single Cask Whisky zu kaufen

Die Plattform Caskshare ist aufmerksamen Lesern unserer Seite schon aus einigen Veröffentlichungen bekannt, unter anderem durch interessante Angebote zu Whiskys aus der Isle of Raasay Distillery oder der Ardnamurchan Distillery.

Nun ist Caskshare auf eine eigene Webseite umgezogen und hat das Angebot verbreitert, so zum Beispiel sind Fässer aus der Benriach Distillery oder aus der Lost Distillery Cambus dazugekommen, die man als Fassteilung erwerben kann, zu Preisen von momentan 49 bis 139 Pfund pro Flasche.

Wer Genaueres darüber erfahren will, kann das mit der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir anlässlich der Eröffnung der eigenen Seite von Cask Share erhalten haben:

CASKSHARE: Single Cask Whisky for All

Caskshare is an industry-first platform that is transforming the way consumers engage with distilleries to buy single cask whisky. Created with an emerging generation of whisky lovers in mind, Caskshare offers the unique anticipation that comes with whisky’s distilling and ageing processes, without the limitations of having to outlay and invest in a whole cask. Instead, whisky fans can build a diverse portfolio of whiskies, each differing in flavour, maturation time and style, location and date of bottling.

Founder David Nicol created Caskshare out of a desire to bring single cask whisky to a wider audience. Having already launched the successful whisky subscription service, Craft Whisky Club, David recognised within the online whisky community a growing interest in a whisky’s provenance and the journey from distillery to dram. His vision was to lower the barrier of entry into the world of cask ownership, and to help customers connect with their favourite distilleries from the get-go, whilst also allowing distilleries to engage with whisky fans in a real and tangible way with whisky straight from the cask.

The new online platform offers a bespoke service with an accessible and easy-to-use customer experience, that offers a guide through methods, age, styles and provenance. Buyers can choose from a wide range of casks, from ex-Bourbon to old sherry casks, all of which will impart a distinctive flavour and nose. They can then explore different tastes, distilleries and maturation dates to create a tailored whisky portfolio that suits their individual tastes. Once a share is reserved, a certificate will be issued and the distillery will keep in touch with progress and updates. The cask steadily matures, taking on all of all the rich flavours and aromas of its environment and, upon maturation, bottles can be sent directly to a home address. For an extra special treat, bottle owners may also be invited by distilleries for special events and bespoke tastings.

Caskshare partners with the finest distilleries and sellers in Scotland, building relationships with some of the country’s most noted master distillers and exciting producers to give whisky lovers unprecedented access to single cask Scotch whisky. Casks already available on the Caskshare platform include Isle of Raasay Distillery, Ardnamurchan Distillery and BenRiach Distillery, as well as a cask distilled at the long lost Cambus Distillery being sold by current cask owners, R&B Distillers.

Caskshare is opening up the often intimidating world of single malt whisky and making cask owning available to all. A share in a cask is an investment with character, whether this is an emotive connection with a distillery, a nest egg for the future, an anticipated treat to savour, or simply a unique gift for a loved one.

Bottle prices currently range from £49 to £139 www.caskshare.com

