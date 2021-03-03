PR: Caskshare mit vier neuen Fässern der Holyrood Distillery

Über Caskshare, 2019 gegründet, und ihr Angebote durften wir bereits mehrmals berichten. Ende Mai 2019 stellten wir Ihnen die in Edinburgh beheimatetet Firma vor – noch unter dem Namen Craft Whisky Club. Im Februar 2021 bezogen Caskshare eine neue Website (wir berichteten). Und wie uns Caskshare in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung heute mitteilt, freuen sie sich über eine neue Partnerschaft mit der Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh. Im Angebot von Caskshare konnten vier Sherryfässer hinzugefügt, die auch flaschenweise erworben werden können. Diese vier Fässer sind ein Oloroso-Fass, ein Moscatel-Fass, ein Amontillado-Fass und ein Pedro Ximenez-Fass. Die Flaschenpreise beginnen bei £ 79 (etwa 90 €). Alle weiteren Informationen zu Caskshare, ihrem Angebot sowie den vier Sherryfässern der Holyrood Distillery finden Sie in der folgenden Pressemitteilung sowie auf der Caskshare-Website.

Caskshare Partners with Edinburgh’s Holyrood Distillery

Whisky buying platform Caskshare is pleased to announce a new partnership with Edinburgh’s Holyrood Distillery. Four unique sherry casks have been added to the Caskshare roster, all of which are available to purchase by the bottle, giving whisky lovers unprecedented access to a diverse portfolio of cask whiskies.

Established in 2019, Holyrood is Edinburgh’s first single malt distillery in almost a century. The urban distillery is located in the heart of the city and is inspired by the surrounding environs, as well as the rich distilling and brewing heritage. The brand’s new limited edition MADE by EDINBURGH range, marries craft traditions with bold new approaches to flavour, combining local malts and yeast with unique sherry casks to create four distinct cask whiskies. The distillery aims to once again unlock the city’s whisky potential with its new range. By working closely with local farmers and deep-diving into the city’s lost brewing history, Holyrood’s innovative approach to whisky making explores the exciting flavours of speciality malts. The casks available on the Caskshare platform include an Oloroso Cask, Moscatel Cask, Amontillado Cask and a Pedro Ximenez Cask.

Founder of Caskshare, David Nicol created the Caskshare platform out of a desire to bring single cask whisky to a wider audience. Having already launched the successful whisky subscription service, Craft Whisky Club, David recognised within the online whisky community a growing interest in a whisky’s provenance and the journey from distillery to dram. His vision was to lower the barrier of entry into the world of cask ownership, and to help customers connect with their favourite distilleries from the get-go, whilst also allowing distilleries to engage with whisky fans in a real and tangible way with whisky straight from the cask.

Holyrood Casks are available to purchase here: https://www.caskshare.com/distillery/holyrood-distillery

Bottle prices start from £79