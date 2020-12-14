PR: Der Speaker of the House of Commons veröffentlicht Whisky zum 150. Geburtstag von Westminster

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, der 158. Speaker of the House of Commons, bringt in Zusammenarbeit mit den vier „Whips“ der Parlamentsparteien, also den Abgeordneten, die für Parteidisziplin sorgen, einen eigenen Jubiläumswhisky zum 150. Geburtstag des Westminster Palasts, in dem das Parlament tagt, auf den Markt. Der Point of Order Limited Edition 23-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky ist ein von Murray McDavid abgefüllter Glentauchers, der im Alter von 23 Jahren mit 46% vol. abgefüllt wurde. 150 Flaschen von ihm gibt es im freien Verkauf, sie kostet 200 Pfund und ist hier erhältlich (man versendet den Whisky in 150 Länder der Erde).

Hier die Pressemitteilung dazu:

Speaker launches whisky to celebrate Palace of Westminster’s 150th

The Speaker of the House of Commons is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Palace of Westminster with the launch of a limited-edition single malt whisky.

It was a century and a half since rebuilding work was completed on the iconic building, following a devastating fire in 1834.

To celebrate this milestone, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the 158th Speaker of the House of Commons, has selected ‘Point of Order’ – a 23-year-old scotch – with the help of Chief Whips from the four main political parties.

Artfully matured in a traditional European oak Sherry cask by Murray McDavid, the single malt was created at the Glentauchers Distillery, which has been producing whisky in the Highlands since the late 1800s.

A beautifully balanced whisky with aromas of vanilla fudge and fruit cake, ‘Point of Order’ boasts sweet spices on the palate and a finish of chocolate and nuts.

Sir Lindsay said the special edition whisky would make ‘a very special gift for someone who loves the Palace of Westminster’.

‘To commemorate our 150th anniversary, there are only 150 bottles available of this limited-edition single malt, which whisky-lovers can bring out on special occasions or keep as an investment for the future,’

he said.

‘I am very proud to be celebrating this moment in time with the launch of this magnificent whisky.’

Named ‘Point of Order’ after the appeals that are made to the Speaker for clarification or a ruling on a matter of procedure in the House of Commons, this unique single malt retails at £200 and is available for sale from the House of Commons shop online and other gift shops on the estate.

