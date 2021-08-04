PR: Diageo bringt zweite Auflage der Prima & Ultima Collection mit außergewönlichen Single Malts

Wer sie haben will, muss nicht nur über etwas Kleingeld verfügen, sondern sich auch für das Vergabesystem bei Diageo registrieren: Der Besitzer von mehr als zwei Dutzend schottischer Destillerien hat soeben die zweite Auflage der Prima & Ultima Collection angekündigt (über die erste davon berichteten wir hier).

376 Sets der acht Abfüllungen wird es geben, und wer sie haben will, muss sich hier dafür registrieren – der Kaufpreis für die Kollektion beträgt 23.500 Pfund.

Die Abfüllungen sind:

Auchroisk 1974

Lagavulin 1992

Linkwood 1981

Singleton of Glendullan 1992

Talisker 1979

Brora 1980

Mortlach 1995

Convalmore 1984

Weitere Infos in englischer Sprache untenstehend:

Diageo Unveil the Second Release in the Prima & Ultima Collection of Exquisite Single Vintage Malts

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 — The registration is now open for collectors around the world to secure the second release of Prima & Ultima, Diageo’s series of magnificent, incredibly rare Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. An unequalled gathering of cask-strength bottlings, the second release comprises eight bottles that have been drawn from the historic stock of Diageo’s finest distilleries across Scotland including Talisker, Mortlach, The Singleton of Glendullan, and Brora.

The growing Prima & Ultima collection gathers highly limited single vintage malts that are either the first or last bottling of their kind – each a piece of distilling history offering collectors and connoisseurs the opportunity to build an expertly curated liquid library over time.

Each release is curated by one of Diageo’s most celebrated master blenders and for this year Maureen Robinson takes up the mantle from the curator of the inaugural Prima & Ultima, Dr Jim Beveridge OBE. With over 40 years of whisky expertise, Maureen Robinson hand-selected each bottling to make up the second release.

„This is a selection of very special Single Malts – some that have never before seen the light of day and others that are the fleeting and final examples of their kind. I remember choosing to hold back the cask filled at Auchroisk knowing it would be special for the future and the anticipation and excitement of the maturation trials we undertook with Linkwood and The Singleton, now realised in these releases. Some of these casks I helped to lay down, and have taken great pleasure in tending to them since, so I chose them with rich memories in mind.“ Maureen Robinson, Master Blender Diageo

Honouring the sunrise and sunset in whisky history of some of Scotland’s most prestigious distilleries, this year’s gathering represents a wide breadth of single vintage malts from Diageo. This year includes new appearances from ghost distillery Convalmore, a piece of history from Auchroisk, and a very rare Lagavulin.

Other additions include a Brora 1980, distilled during the golden age of peated Brora, taken from the very last of the distillery’s casks from that year. An extraordinary maturation from The Singleton also joins this year’s Prima & Ultima. Having been personally involved in its creation in her role as Master of Malts for The Singleton, Maureen has selected The Singleton of Glendullan 1992, part of a one-off trial that saw spirit first kept in refill wood, before double-maturing in two small ex-Madeira barriques for further fourteen years. This has imparted a sweet richness to the malt that complements the light and elegant distillery character.

Another whisky personal to Maureen is the Linkwood 1981, part of the first pioneering trial exploring different maturation processes at the distillery. The rich flavours and aromas of a PX/Oloroso-seasoned cask are deeply integrated with the creamy texture and spicy, toasted characters brought by the new American Oak.

Each full set of eight Prima & Ultima single vintage malts is accompanied by eight unique glasses, each engraved with a bespoke design that reflects the story behind each whisky, created in collaboration with two glass artists. Individual 20ml samples of each whisky are also included with a booklet of personal stories told by Maureen.

Only 376 full sets are available for purchase, directly through appointed Prima & Ultima agents, at a recommended retail selling price of GBP23,500 (including tax and duty) in the UK. An online registration page is now open at www.theprimaandultimacollection.com for whisky collectors across the globe to register their interest to own this year’s release.

Once registration ends on the 23rd August 2021, there will be an opportunity to own the elusive set #1 of the second release of Prima & Ultima, each signed personally by Maureen Robinson when it goes under the hammer in an online auction at Sotheby’s from 15th – 24th September 2021 in Hong Kong, with all proceeds of the sale going to leading humanitarian charity, CARE International. Funds from the auction will support CARE International UK’s work to empower women and their communities around the world through encouraging entrepreneurship, building livelihoods, improving access to education and healthcare, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Second Release of Prima & Ultima:

All of the Single Malt Scotch Whiskies included are natural cask strength, non-chill filtered, with no colour added.

Auchroisk 1974

47-Year-Old | 48.7% ABV

Bottled: 26.01.2121 | Single Refill European Oak Butt

Number Bottled: 382 | Mulben, Speyside

The very first cask to be filled at Auchroisk when distilling began on 15th January 1974, this cask has been kept back for many years for its character and its rarity. Remarkably rich and spicy, with fruity aromas and smooth flavours.

Lagavulin 1992

28-Year-Old | 47.7% ABV

Bottled: 20.01.2021 | 5 Freshly Charred American Oak Hogsheads

Number Bottled: 1,081 | Port Ellen, Isle of Islay

The first of its kind from a small experimental batch matured entirely on Islay in freshly charred American Oak hogsheads, this is a very rare Lagavulin. Time has mellowed the smoky nature of this spirit making it elegantly rounded and smooth in texture.

Linkwood 1981

39-Year-Old | 52.9% ABV

Bottled: 25.01.21 | 4 new American Oak casks, PX Oloroso seasoned

Number Bottled: 701 | Elgin | Speyside

Part of the first pioneering trial exploring different maturation processes at the distillery, this triple rare expression gives it an incredible depth. The rich flavours and aromas of a PX/Oloroso-seasoned cask are deeply integrated with the creamy texture and spicy, toasted characters brought by the new American Oak.

The Singleton of Glendullan 1992

28-Year-Old | 60.1% ABV

Bottled: 19.01.21 | Double Matured in 2 Madeira Casks for 14 Years

Number Bottled: 420 | Glendullan, Speyside

One of the most extraordinary maturations from The Singleton, first kept in refill wood, before double-maturing in two small ex-Madeira barriques for another fourteen years. A part of a one-off trial at Singleton, a sweet richness complements the light and elegant distillery character.

Talisker 1979

41-Year-Old | 47.5%ABV

Bottled: 26.01.2021 | 4 Refill American Oak Hogsheads

Number Bottled: 556 | Carbost, Isle of Skye

Selected from the last four 1979 refill American Oak hogsheads that spent their time in the storm lashed warehouse, No.4, Talisker’s closet chamber to the Atlantic Ocean. Supremely rugged, smooth and muscular.

Brora 1980

40-Year-Old | 49.4% ABV

Bottled: 18.01.21 | 3 Refill American Oak Hogsheads

Number Bottled: 505 | Brora, Highlands

The very last of the 1980 casks, distilled during the golden age of peated Brora. Stored separately for safe keeping, reunited for this final 1980 release. A fitting tribute to a great legacy aged in American Oak for 40 years, its fragrant smokiness lingers in the long, warming finish.

Mortlach 1995

25-Year-Old | 52.4% ABV

Bottled: 19.01.21 | Single PX/Oloroso Seasoned European Oak Butt

Number Bottled: 454 | Dufftown, Speyside

Taken from a single very special 1995 Pedro Ximenez/Oloroso seasoned European Oak butt, this 25- Year-Old tames the meaty, robust strength of Mortlach. Known as ‘The Lone Wolf’ for standing out from the pack, this whisky is exceptionally complex and rich.

Convalmore 1984

36-Year-Old | 48.6% ABV

Bottled: 25.01.21 | 3 Refill American Oak Hogsheads

Number Bottled: 647 | Dufftown, Speyside

Taken from three American Oak hogsheads filled on Thursday 22nd November 1984, a matter of months before the distillery closed forever. A fine farewell, very little of the malt remains, which harnesses the golden, smooth character and rich fruitiness of Convalmore.