PR: Douglas Laing Double Barrel mit neuem Aussehen und neuer Flasche

Mit zwei neuen Ausgaben der „Double Barrel“-Serie stellt der unabhängige Abfüller Douglas Laing das Rebranding der Serie vor. Neu ist nicht nur das Artwork und der Überkarton, auch bei der Flaschenform geht man neue Wege.

Mit dem Double Barrel „Islay/Highland“ und dem „Speyside/Lowland“ ist das Rebranding ab sofort im Handel in UK zu finden. Auch zu uns werden die neuen Ausgaben, mit der leider schon Gewohnheit gewordenen Brexit-Verzögerung, kommen – mit einem unverbindlich empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von 52 Euro pro Flasche.

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu, frisch aus Glasgow, mit den Tasting Notes für beide Bottlings:

Announcing The Launch Of Douglas Laing’s „Double Barrel“ Rebrand

The award-winning family Scotch Whisky firm Douglas Laing & Co. today reveal the rebrand of their Double Barrel Malt Scotch Whisky.

With Double Barrel, Douglas Laing’s Master Blender carefully combines just two Single Malts from two very different Distilleries to create one exceptional experience. The range features two core bottlings – Islay / Highland and Speyside / Lowland – both are proudly bottled 46% strength and without colouring nor chill-filtration.

The Company chose to invest in the Double Barrel refresh following continued year on year growth since 2013 alongside recognising real opportunities in the brand due to the unique proposition and positioning it enjoys.

The rebrand features a premium gift carton and heavy-weight square bottle with intricate, hand-drawn illustrations bringing to life Scotland’s Whisky Regions. The Islay / Highland illustration depicts an Islay mermaid holding a single Highland thistle while the Speyside / Lowland packaging reveals a griffin – a symbol of power in Scottish mythology – entrusted with guarding the sleeping casks as the spirit matures over time.

Cara Laing, Marketing Director at Douglas Laing said: “Our investment in this brand refresh allows us to take Double Barrel to the next level. We passionately believe in the spirit quality first and foremost but also in its unique positioning where opposites really do attract – sweetness and smoke, honey and heat, citrus and spice. We hope with this engaging new-look, Whisky enthusiasts around the world will be intrigued and enthused by this fusion of Single Malts from two very different Regions.”

Double Barrel Malt Scotch Whisky is available from Specialist Whisky retailers with an RRP of £45.00 / €52.00.

Tasting Notes:

Islay / Highland: Opens on the nose with a sweetly smoked character, developing to well-fired toast and honey. The palate carries notes of smoke and ashes, balanced with a sweet Malt character. The finish is long, carrying charred nuts with a marzipan sweetness.

Speyside / Lowland: This Double Barrel marriage of Speyside and Lowland Whiskies offers a nose that is fragrantly fresh, carrying a fruity quality plus a sweet gristy character. Enjoy a sweet palate that remains fruity with both honey and vanilla. The finish is softly spiced with an orange zest kick.