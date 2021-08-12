PR: Freddie Noe, Master Distiller bei Jim Beam, veröffentlicht Little Book #5 „The Invitation“

In der Kategorie „schwer zu bekommen, aber toll zu haben“, zumindest für Fans von amerikanischen Bourbon Whiskey, fällt die Little Book Serie, die von Jim Beam jährlich veröffentlicht wird. Nun ist die fünfte Ausgabe des Little Book angekündigt: der Little Book #5 „The Invitation“ von Master Distiller Freddie Noe, dem Nachfolger von Fred Noe und 8. Generation der Master Master Distiller, wird um 125 Dollar in den USA erscheinen. Der Whiskey ist ein Blending verschiedener Stile und Altersstufen von zwei bis 15 Jahren.

Hier die Pressemitteilung dazu:

Eighth Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe Releases Fifth Chapter Of Little Book® Whiskey Series – „The Invitation“

Noe Challenges Category Perceptions with His Latest Release, Marrying Diverse Whiskey Styles and Ages Ranging from Two to Fifteen

CLERMONT, Ky., Aug. 12, 2021 — Freddie Noe, eighth generation Beam distiller and creator of Little Book® Whiskey, is proud to announce the fifth installment in his acclaimed annual, limited-release series of blends – Little Book Chapter 5: „The Invitation.“

The name of this year’s chapter is both a prompt to fans of American whiskey to expand their palettes, as well as a reflection on Noe’s experience blending and innovating chapters of Little Book over the last five years. With a wide range of whiskey styles and ages in this year’s release – including two highly unique, younger whiskies anchoring the blend – „The Invitation“ showcases Noe’s passion and deftness for elevating facets of each component within the final product, delivering complex, balanced and high-quality blended whiskies.

„Chapter 5 is my way of inviting whiskey drinkers into different aspects of the category, regardless of whether they’ve been along for the ride since Chapter 1 or are just tasting Little Book for the first time,“ Freddie Noe said. „‚The Invitation‘ offers a chance for any curious drinker to expand their palette – whether they’re a seasoned connoisseur or a newcomer to the category – due to the diverse liquids contained in the blend. Harmonizing such varied whiskies and ages was a delicate dance, but the effort was certainly worth it when you taste the final product.“

Little Book Chapter 5 is a blend of four different straight whiskies, three of which were distilled under Freddie’s watchful eye. Each was expertly blended to bring something unique to the final whiskey, making Little Book Chapter 5 greater than the sum of its individual parts:

A 2-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon distilled and barreled at a lower proof than normal creates a complexity not often experienced in a young whiskey. This prominent component delivers a sweet grain flavor and creamy mouthfeel to the fifth installment of the Little Book series that serves to balance the stronger oak flavors from older whiskies in the blend.

A 3-Year-Old Malted 100% Rye never before released from the Beam distillery shows the true depth and potential of American Whiskey. It brings smoky, peppery notes to the final blend not traditionally common in rye whiskey.

A 5-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon brings in hints of vanilla and corn sweetness on the nose and a smooth finish, balancing the flavors from the younger whiskies and the extra aged bourbon.

Finally, a 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon delivers heavier barrel flavors to the blend, adding a deep complexity and characteristics that can only be achieved through extended time spent aging in a Kentucky rackhouse.

„While younger whiskies – which make up the base of this blend – often carry certain preconceived notions, the 2-Year-Old Bourbon and 3-Year-Old 100% Malted Rye have strong characteristics because of the way they were crafted, and they play a purposeful role in providing complex flavor and balance to this year’s Little Book release,“ Noe explained. „In the spirit of what the Little Book series is all about, I was excited to push the boundaries of what we typically expect from whiskey. I invite whiskey fans to do the same when they taste this year’s blend.“

Little Book® „The Invitation“ was developed by Freddie Noe with the following characteristics:

Proof : 116.8

: 116.8 Tasting Notes: Little Book „The Invitation“ features flavors of caramel and toasted bread with brown sugar undertones and a touch of sweetness.

Little Book „The Invitation“ features flavors of caramel and toasted bread with brown sugar undertones and a touch of sweetness. Sipping Suggestions: Little Book „The Invitation“ is best enjoyed neat or over ice.

„The Invitation“ will be available nationwide in limited quantities beginning in August 2021 with a Suggested Retail Price of $124.99 for a 750mL bottle. Additionally, Little Book Chapter 5, as well as a very special, limited few cases of Little Book Chapter 1 „The Easy,“ will be the inaugural products featured in the James B. Beam Distilling Company’s new direct-to-consumer quarterly membership program, called Barreled & Boxed. With a very limited number of memberships becoming available on August 25, Barreled & Boxed will offer fans of American whiskey the opportunity to purchase and receive coveted whiskies, specialty liquids and new-to-market innovations straight to their door, eliminating the need to hunt for hard-to-find bottlings such as Little Book. In its introductory launch phase, memberships will be limited to Kentucky and Washington D.C. only, and more information is available via www.beamdistilling.com/barreled-and-boxed.

For more information about Little Book® „The Invitation“ and Freddie Noe’s work as a Beam distiller, please visit: www.littlebookwhiskey.com or visit us on Instagram @littlebookwhiskey.