PR: Bob Dylan’s Whiskey-Eigenmarke „Heaven’s Door Spirits“ kommt nach Deutschland

Gute Nachrichten für Freunde von amerikanischen Whiskey und Bob Dylan: Bob Dylan’s Eigenmarke, Heaven’s Door Spirits, wird auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein. Eine internationale Presseaussendung kündigt an, dass die Marke in Deutschland von Schlumberger GmbH & Co KG vertrieben wird – und tatsächlich konnten wir die Abfüllungen bereits am Stand von Schlumberger bei der Finest Spirits in München erblicken.

Hier einmal die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung von Heaven’s Door Spirits, LLC, wir werden natürlich eine deutschsprachige Presseinfo, so wir sie erhalten, dann noch nachreichen:

Bob Dylan’s Celebrated Whiskey Collection, Heaven’s Door Spirits™, Announces Expansion into Europe

The #1 new super premium American whiskey brand* is now available in the United Kingdom, Germany and beyond

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Heaven’s Door, a collection of American whiskeys created by Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partners, is expanding its global presence into the United Kingdom and Germany. Introduced stateside in 2018, Heaven’s Door has been lauded on a global scale since inception, garnering top awards in premier spirits competitions, including the 2019 London Spirits Competition, where Heaven’s Door Double Barrel Whiskey was named „Whisky of The Year,“ „Spirit of The Year by Quality,“ „Spirit of The Year by Value,“ and „Best in Show.“

With an ever-increasing demand from consumers and retailers alike, particularly Dylan’s established fan base overseas, Heaven’s Door is excited to now enter the European market with its inaugural trio of American whiskeys.

„This is an exciting milestone for us as we bring Heaven’s Door to the U.K. and Germany, where Bob Dylan kicked off his first ever European tour more than 55 years ago,“

said Marc Bushala, CEO of Heaven’s Door Spirits.

First introduced two years ago to wide acclaim, and with more than 35 global awards amassed in that short amount of time, Heaven’s Door is the perfect melding of art and craft. The Heaven’s Door international portfolio includes a Tennessee Straight Bourbon (84 proof, 700ml), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, 700ml) and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in cigar barrels from Vosges, France (86 proof, 700ml). Each bottle features design elements from Bob Dylan’s unique ironwork sculptures.

The Heaven’s Door portfolio is now available in the U.K. and Germany, as well as Canada (750ml).

Heaven’s Door is distributed in the U.K. and Ireland by DRINKSOLOGY Group and in Germany by Schlumberger GmbH & Co KG.

For more information about the brand visit www.heavensdoor.com or engage with the brand on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.