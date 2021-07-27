PR: Isle of Raasay Distillery startet exklusive Na Sia Single Cask Series

Zur Feier des heutigen Scotch Whisky Day veröffentlicht die Isle of Raasay Distillery ihre neue Na Sia Single Cask Series mit den sechs Isle of Raasay Single Malt Rezeptfässern. Das erste Fass dieser Serie ist das Peated Bordeaux Red Wine Cask. Die Brennerei plant, zwei weitere Fässer noch vor Ende des Jahres herauszubringen. Alles Weitere zur Na Sia Single Cask Series finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir heute erhielten:

ISLE OF RAASAY DISTILLERY LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE NA SIA SINGLE CASK SERIES STARTING WITH THE POPULAR, PEATED BORDEAUX RED WINE CASK

In celebration of Scotch Whisky Day (27th July), the Isle of Raasay Distillery, a Scottish island rooted in centuries of illicit distilling, is launching a new and exclusive Na Sia Single Cask Series showcasing the six Isle of Raasay Single Malt recipe casks.

The popular Peated ex-Bordeaux Red Wine cask was voted as the first Na Sia Single Cask Series release by guests at the launch of the island’s flagship Isle of Raasay Single Malt launch in June 2021.

The Na Sia (meaning “The Six” in Gaelic) Single Cask Series offers customers the opportunity to taste the six individual single cask components that make the flagship single malt recipe – peated and unpeated spirit matured separately in ex-Bordeaux red wine, ex-Rye Whiskey and Chinkapin oak casks.

To determine which cask to release first, Isle of Raasay Distillery took a virtual vote, asking Scotch whisky enthusiasts which cask they’d like to taste first. The result was the Peated Bordeaux Red Wine Cask. The distillery has plans to release the Peated Chinkapin Oak single cask and Peated ex-Rye Whiskey single cask before the end of the year.

The mineral-rich Raasay water is combined with long 3-5 day fermentations to develop sweet blackberry characteristics before it even touches the oak of the cask. The highest quality ex-Bordeaux red wine casks, previously used to age three vintages of Bordeaux red wine, impart savoury spice flavours from the French oak, adding a layer of complexity to the spirit. The influence of the red wine brings more dark fruit flavours to the fore – blackberries, plums and cherries – which act as the ‘top notes’ in the flagship Isle of Raasay Single Malt Scotch whisky.

Alasdair Day, Co-founder and distiller of Isle of Raasay Distillery, said:

„It’s a privilege to offer our customers the chance to try the elegance of each individual flavour that makes our flagship recipe which we’re so proud of. The fact that we can release six deconstructed elements of the recipe shows just how complex and deep in character our single malt really is. We’re very much looking forward to seeing the reaction the rest of the Na Sia Single Cask Series brings, with our Peated Chinkapin Oak Cask set to launch next!”

Isle of Raasay Single Cask Series – Peated Bordeaux Red Wine cask is priced at £75 for 70cl.

Available to purchase via the Isle of Raasay Distillery’s free Slàinte Club – www.Raasaydistillery.com/slainte