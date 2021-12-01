PR: Neu – Bimber Apogee XII Pure Malt Whisky

Die Bimber Distillery aus London bringt einen neuen 12 Jahre alten Pure Malt Whisky (eine Umschreibung eines Blended Malts) auf den Markt, der eine Nachreifung in den destillerieeigenen Ex-Bimber-Fässern erfuhr. Dke Whiskys stammen aus den Highlands und der Speyside und wurden mit 46,3% vol. abgefüllt – ohne Kühlfiltration und ohne Farbstoff.

Die 25.000 Flaschen werden weltweit erhältlich sein, bei uns erwartbar zu einem Preis von umgerechnet 75 Euro.

Hier die Presseaussendung zum neuen Bimber Apogee XII Pure Malt Whisky:

Bimber Distillery launches Apogee XII pure malt whisky

London’s Bimber Distillery today released “Apogee XII” – a 12-year-old, premium “pure malt” whisky that has been elevated through an additional maturation in ex-Bimber casks. Created as a celebration of the fine art of blending, Apogee XII whisky offers flawless balance with additional layers of flavour and complexity derived from the vivid, fruit and spice-forward character of the ex-Bimber casks.

To create Apogee, Bimber sourced some of the finest single malt whiskies from both the Highlands and Speyside. These whiskies were matured for a minimum of 12 years before being enhanced further through skilful, meticulous blending and an additional maturation in ex-bourbon casks that were previously used to age Bimber’s award-winning single malt whisky.

Bottled at 46.3% ABV with no colouring or chill-filtration, Apogee is presented in a striking, custom glass bottle – which features a tactile, hammered glass that has been fashioned to imitate the surfaces of Bimber’s small copper pot stills.

Commenting on the milestone release, Bimber Distillery spokesperson Matt McKay said “We are delighted to unveil our first Apogee expression – and for it to join the ranks of Bimber’s growing offering of exceptional whiskies. It is no secret that as a craft distillery, our inventory of casks is growing, but is still relatively small. Apogee has been created as a response to the burgeoning demand for our products – both as a continually available expression and as an extension of our passion for the fine art of blending.

The initial release of 25,000 bottles will be available from November onwards from specialist retailers worldwide at an RRP of £59.95.

Apogee XII

Composed from a selection of Highland and Speyside whiskies – the aromas and flavours of Apogee have been enhanced further through maturation in casks from London’s award-winning Bimber Distillery.

Nose: Spiced pears and oven-baked apricot flans are sweetened by candy necklaces and scented with rosewater, nutmeg and powdered ginger

Palate: Syrupy orchard and stone fruits provide a bright and fresh mouthfeel supported by lightly charred oak, gentle white pepper and cooling mint

Finish: Lingering ripe and sweet fruits alongside sympathetic, aromatic oak

70cl

46.3% ABV

RRP £59.95

Distribution: Available from November 2021 onwards via retailers worldwide