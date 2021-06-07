PR: Neues nachhaltiges Verpackungs-Upgrade für Talisker 10yo

Diageo gibt heute ein Upgrade der Verpackung seines renommierten Single Malt Scotch Whisky Talisker 10yo bekannt. Die neue Verpackung hat die Recyclingfähigkeit der Abfüllung auf 99,8 % erhöht. Und um die Kunststoffkomponenten um 86% zu reduzieren, wurde der ursprüngliche Kunststoff-Verschluss durch einen hochwertigen aus Holz ersetzt.

Alle weitere Informationen finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

NEW SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING UPGRADE FOR TALISKER 10-YEAR OLD

JUNE 2021 – Diageo’s renowned single malt Scotch whisky, Talisker, has introduced new sustainable packaging for its Talisker 10-year old as part of the spirits company’s wider 2030 sustainability action plan. The newly packaged bottle is currently available on malts.com RRP £40.49 – the wider portfolio is set to follow suit later this year.

The new packaging has increased the recyclability of the iconic Talisker 10-year-old to 99.8%, whilst improvements on the bottle have also been made. Reducing plastic components by 86%, the original plastic stopper has been replaced with a premium wooden stopper.

The full list of improvements and benefits for the Talisker 10-year-old include:

The reduction in packaging weight by 6% (since 2020) – this will reduce materials used by 28 tonnes across 2021, meaning less waste to be managed per bottle

The recyclability of the packaging has increased to 99.8%, by weight

The reduction of plastic components by 86% to only 0.77g per bottle

The pack overhaul is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. In 2020, Talisker announced its partnership with Parley, and the scotch whisky brand continues to uphold the commitment to support and protect 100 million square miles of marine ecosystems around the world by 2023.

Pranay Chandra, Malt Whisky Marketing Manager, comments:

“Made on the shores of the Isle of Skye, Talisker is committed to its drive to protect the planet, ensuring our whiskies are produced sustainably. The new packaging will increase the recyclability of the Talisker portfolio significantly and we’re continuously seeking ways to achieve our sustainability goals.