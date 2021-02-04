PR: Scallywag Speyside Malt – Small Batch: BIG Love!

Douglas Laing stellt in seiner heutigen Pressemitteilung eine Multi-Channel-Marketingkampagne vor, mit der sie die Kombination ihres Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whiskys mit Schokolade zum Valentinstag vorantreiben möchte. Douglas Laing startet mit einer Reihe von Lifestyle-Bildern, und einer digitalen Kampagne, die in den Top-Ten-Märkten der Marke Speyside Malt startet. In ihrerPresseaussendung stellt sie auch dieses Valentinstag-Cocktailrezept vor:

Scallywag „Fur-ever Yours“

Scallywags Interpretation des klassischen White Russian

Zutaten

40ml Scallywag

25 ml Haselnusslikör

25 ml dunkler Schokoladenlikör

100 ml Vollmilch

Alle Zutaten in einem Shaker mit Eiswürfeln vermischen. Kräftig schütteln und in ein gekühltes Coupéglas abseihen. Zum Servieren mit dunklem Schokoladenraspel garnieren.

Das unabhängige Unternehmen hinter der Marke Scallywag beabsichtigt, „stark zu investieren“, um die Inhalte durch gezielte Instagram-Werbung, Display-Medien und E-Mail-Marketing-Aktivierung auf ihren Zielmarkt zu bringen. Alle weiteren Information zu Scallywag Speyside Malt sowie zur aktuellen Multi-Channel-Marketingkampagne finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Scallywag Speyside Malt

Small Batch: BIG Love!

Douglas Laing today unveils a multi-channel marketing campaign, driving the pairing of their Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky with chocolate for Valentine’s Day.

The crusade to tempt consumers into experimenting with the heavenly pairing launches with a suite of lifestyle images, the ultimate Valentine’s Day cocktail recipe and a digital campaign launching across the Speyside Malt brand’s top ten markets. The independently-owned firm behind the Scallywag brand say they intend to „invest heavily” in bringing the content to their target market through targeted Instagram advertising, display media and email marketing activation.

Cara Laing, Director of Marketing in her family business, comments:

“We’ve invested heavily in the Scallywag and chocolate pairing at both consumer and trade level in recent years. The consistent feedback on how perfectly the rich, Sherry and fruity profile of Scallywag enhances the decadent flavours and texture of chocolate is resoundingly positive, and we’re excited to inject new energy into the platform with this new campaign. Valentine’s Day is a key gifting period in the Whisky calendar and our new campaign seeks to ensure Scallywag will be the whisky of choice for loved ones this February.”

Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky retails at £40 / 48€ and is available from specialist spirits retailers, online and in Morrisons stores across the UK.

Scallywag “Fur-ever Yours” Cocktail Recipe

Scallywag’s take on the classic White Russian, this deliciously rich creation is the perfect dessert cocktail, with Scallywag’s rich, spicy Speyside character at its heart.

Ingredients

40ml Scallywag

25ml hazelnut liqueur

25ml dark chocolate liqueur

100ml whole milk

Method

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with cubed ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with dark chocolate shavings to serve.