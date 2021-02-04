GlenDronach Distillery veröffentlicht Cask Strength Batch 9

Die GlenDronach Distillery hat heute, wie sie uns in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung informiert, ihre neunte limitierte Auflage ihres GlenDronach Cask Strength veröffentlicht. Der Whisky reifte in Pedro Ximénez und Oloroso Sherryfässern aus Andalusien, die Master Blender Dr. Rachel Barrie auswählte. Abgefüllt in seiner natürlichen Fassstärke von 59,4%, ist GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 9 ab diesem Monat erhältlich. Die Einführung in einzelne globale Märkte kann variieren. So wird diese Abfüllung in den USA erst ab Juni 2021 erhältlich sein. Die UVP für Groß-Britannien beträgt £ 72 (etwas mehr als 80 €, nicht ganz 90 CHF).

Alle weiteren Informationen sowie die offiziellen Tasting Notes zum GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 9 finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

CONNOISSEURS OFFERED DEEPER INSIGHT INTO THE GLENDRONACH WITH CASK STRENGTH BATCH 9

The GlenDronach Distillery has today (4th February) released its ninth limited edition release of its Cask Strength

Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, matured in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía. This richly-sherried expression offers connoisseurs a deeper insight into the distillery’s signature profile, by bottling the whisky at its natural cask strength of 59.4%, to bring out the full character and depth of maturation.

With each unique Cask Strength release, Master Blender Dr. Rachel Barrie individually selects and combines the perfect marriage of sherry casks before they are bottled at natural cask strength, as was custom before the turn of the 20th Century. With every expression of The GlenDronach, the deep, natural colour is drawn from slow maturation in Spanish oak casks. The Pedro Ximénez casks impart rich, fruit flavours, whilst dry and nutty notes come from the Oloroso casks.

Little has changed over the centuries at The GlenDronach, where they carry forth the tradition and time-honoured methods that have been practiced since the distillery was established almost two hundred years ago. Founder, James Allardice, was an early pioneer of sherry cask maturation and deemed the distillery’s complex and full bodied spirit perfect for slow maturation in Spanish oak sherry casks; a popular import into Scotland from Spain in the 19th century.

Master Blender, Dr. Rachel Barrie said:

“The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 9 is incredibly rich and full-bodied; the result of years of slow maturation in Pedro Ximénez puncheons and Oloroso sherry butts.

Add a drop or two of water to reveal a cornucopia of flavour; from treacle toffee and raisin-filled toasted brioche, to baked apple and bramble pie and star anise.This crescendos into a lingering dark chocolate, espresso coffee finish. The depth of this Highland Single Malt’s character is boundless.”

Tasting Notes

Appearance: Deep copper

Nose: Cocoa, liquorice root and baked orange on a base of sultana bread and crème brûlée.

Palate: Treacle toffee and raisin-filled toasted brioche crescendo to baked apple and bramble pie, butterscotch and star anise.

Finish: Layers of richly roasted malt, and a lingering dark chocolate, espresso finish.



ABV: 59.4%

RRP: £72

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 9 is bottled at 59.4% ABV, and as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, develops its deep colour naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it rests. It will be available to buy from specialist retailers worldwide from February 2021 (global markets may vary) and in the US from June 2021.