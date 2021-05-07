PR: SMWS mit mehreren Preisen bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition ausgezeichnet

Auch die Scotch Malt Whisky Society darf sich über mehrere Auszeichnungen bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) freuen – die sie für ihre Abfüllungen errang. Insgesamt gab es dabei 5 Medaillien, von „Best in shoe“ über „Double Gold“ bis „Gold“. Hier alle Details dazu:

THE SOCIETY HAS GOLD RUSH AT SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITON

All whiskies entered by the SMWS took either Double Gold or Gold at prestigious awards

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) have continued their annual success at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition by taking home a ‘Best in show’ award along with a host of ‘Double Gold’ and ‘Gold’ awards.

The Society took home the coveted top award for their bottle 46.104 Turn Me Inside Out as well as a range of other ‘Double Gold’ medals for G7.18 A Colourful Oldie and 112.75 Queen of Tarts.

There was also ‘Gold’ accreditation at the 2021 awards for casks 112.74 A Preternatural Good-Striker and 35.264 Midnight Marmalade, overall recognising the consistently outstanding quality of their whiskies across the board.

Founded in 2000, the influential San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is the oldest of its kind in the U.S. and has become one of the world’s most respected spirits competitions. A SFWSC medal is a universally recognised indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

A seasoned panel of experts review over 1,000 whisky entries before world-class judges score and award only the highest calibre liquids with a globally prestigious SFWSC medal.

The Society, which is ‘the world’s most entertaining whisky club’, specialises in single cask whisky and takes a unique approach to their bottlings by celebrating the flavours across whisky through 12 flavour profiles.

Membership to The Scotch Malt Whisky Society includes access to buy from their unique whisky range, as well as entry to exclusive Members’ Rooms, partner bar discounts, colourful tasting events, whisky education and content including a monthly members magazine Unfiltered, all for only £65: https://smws.com/whisky-club-membership

Kai Ivalo, Spirits Director at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society said:

“We’re excited to have continued our success and picked up another haul of prestigious awards for our excellent array of single malt whiskies. These triumphs demonstrate that now is the perfect time to get on board with our entertaining whisky club.”

Full awards listed below:

Double Gold

Best Independent Merchant Single Malt Scotch

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL , The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask 46.104 Turn Me Inside Out, Scotland, United Kingdom [57.2%] $120. Importer: MHW, Ltd www.smwsa.com — Award Code: 414

, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask 46.104 Turn Me Inside Out, Scotland, United Kingdom [57.2%] $120. Importer: MHW, Ltd www.smwsa.com — Award Code: 414 DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL , The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask G7.18 A Colourful Oldie, Scotland, United Kingdom [54.5%] $210. Importer: MHW, Ltd www.smwsa.com — Award Code: 413

, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask G7.18 A Colourful Oldie, Scotland, United Kingdom [54.5%] $210. Importer: MHW, Ltd www.smwsa.com — Award Code: 413 DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Cask 112.75 Queen of Tarts, Scotland, United Kingdom [59.1%] $120. Importer: MHW, Ltd www.smwsa.com — Award Code: 416

Gold