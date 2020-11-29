Sonntag, 29. November 2020, 19:15:04
PR: Whiskyauctioneer.om eröffnet Büro in Deutschland

Das Büro in Ratheim wird europäische Kunden z.B. mit Flaschenabholungen in deutschen Städten unterstützen

Dass der Sekundärmarkt für Whisky auch in Deutschland stetiges Wachstum erfährt, ist kein Geheimnis. Das schottische Onlineauktionshaus whiskyauctioneer.com will nun mit einem Büro in Ratheim auch hierzulande Fuß fassen und es für deutsche Kunden einfacher machen, ihre Whiskys auch in Schottland zur Versteigerung anzubieten. So wird man hierzulande kostenlose Flaschenschätzungen anbieten, Abholungen von Flaschen zu bestimmten Terminen in deutschen Großstädten organisieren und logistische Unterstützung beim Versteigern größerer Privatsammlungen anbieten.

Mehr zu dieser Expansion von whiskyauctioneer.com und den angebotenen Leistungen, die mit der Zeit noch ausgebaut werden sollen, in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

WHISKY AUCTIONEER TOASTS BUSINESS GROWTH BY MAKING INROADS INTO EUROPE

World-leading online auction platform Whisky Auctioneer, which has tripled its turnover in the last three years, today announced it has opened an office in Ratheim, Germany.

The expansion marks a key milestone in the company’s significant growth, with factors including the increased interest and passion for whisky across the continent and Brexit being drivers behind the decision.

The Perth-based company, founded in 2013, has 51 employees and an annual turnover of nearly £40m. Recently between mid-October and mid-November, Whisky Auctioneer had its largest month both in value and volume across its auctions – including £375k hammer price for an exclusive Bourbon and American Whiskey Auction, £3.3m hammer price for its regular monthly October Auction and £218k hammer price for a specialist Glenfiddich Auction.

Iain McClune, founder and managing director, was recently listed as One to Watch, in The Telegraph’s 2020 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme.

He said:

“Our European customer base is constantly growing, with over 60,000 website users from Germany alone active in the last year. Launching a German office is key to our strategic aims and we’ll use the new base to build on our solid foundations, facilitating our ongoing growth on the continent and offering our valued European consumers a continued high level of service whilst minimising the impact of Brexit.”

The German base will be managed by Neil Porter who has relocated to Germany to spearhead the operations there. Neil previously worked for Whisky Auctioneer in Scotland and has a background in Project Management. He is excited to take up the challenge of establishing the new office, combining his experience in managing complex projects and developing customer relationships with his passion for whisky.

Johannes Augustin, Senior Representative Germany, Scottish Development International, said:

“It is great news that Whisky Auctioneer will be opening an office in Ratheim and we look forward to working with the company as it establishes a presence in Germany.

“There is a strong demand for Scotch Whisky in Germany, with sales expected to increase by more than 30 per cent by 2025. In particular, the rare and high premium segment of whisky is a very promising market, so I am sure that German whisky lovers will extend a warm welcome to Whisky Auctioneer.

“Germany is a vital commercial partner for Scotland. It is Scotland’s fourth largest export destination and our third largest investor in terms of foreign direct investment. The decision by Whisky Auctioneer to expand into Germany will further enhance the economic ties that bind our two countries.”

From Germany, Neil and his team will initially place a focus on supporting European customers who are looking to consign bottles for auction, overseeing regular organised bottle pickups with a calendar of dates covering the major German and surrounding European cities and providing logistical support for private collectors looking to consign large collections. The team will provide free bottle valuations and can offer advice and guidance on how to sell whisky at auction. The services offered will develop over time in line with the needs of customers and the unfolding situation around Brexit.

Over the past several years, Whisky Auctioneer has made its mark on the secondary market, proving itself to be one of the world’s leading online auction platforms. Earlier this year the team made whisky history when it auctioned The Perfect Collection, the most significant collection to ever go on public sale. The sale created a landmark moment for the secondary whisky market, with the company being the first online whisky auction ever to sell a million dollar bottle. Most recently, the company has made headlines across the world with its auction of Pat’s Whisk(e)y Collection, a private collection of over 9,000 bottles from more than 150 Scottish distilleries as well as bourbon, rare Scotch releases from sought-after independent bottlers in Europe and whisky from other distilleries across the globe. The collection is so diverse its auctions are being split over a period of nine months.

Between October and November Whisky Auctioneer sold over 10,000 lots, with an extra 2,000 lots sold from its sister companies Rum Auctioneer and Wine Auctioneer.  It has grown to hold record breaking whisky, wine and rum auctions, unmatched in auction volume, variety of bottles offered, prices achieved, global reach and service standards upheld.

To find out more about Whisky Auctioneer and to register to take part in upcoming auctions please visit www.whiskyauctioneer.com

PR: Whiskyauctioneer.om eröffnet Büro in Deutschland

Deutschland
Das Büro in Ratheim wird europäische Kunden z.B. mit Flaschenabholungen in deutschen Städten unterstützen
