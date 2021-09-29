Scotch Malt Whisky Society bringt Podcast mit DJ Vic Galloway zum Thema Musik und Whisky

Die Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) kündigt heute in einer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung einen Podcast mit dem DJ Vic Gallow und einer Reihe prominenter Gäste zum Thema Whisky und Musik an. Der Podcast wird am 7. Oktober auf verschiendenen Plattformen wie on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Google Podcasts und Stitcher veröffentlicht – und sicher interessantes Material bieten.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) has partnered with Vic Galloway for a special podcast series dedicated to great music and stunning whisky.

Since collaborating with the Society in May 2021 to match music with the 12 SMWS flavour profiles, BBC Scotland DJ and writer Vic Galloway is taking his passion for Society whisky to the next level, with his Whisky Talk: Malts & Music podcast series.

Across the series, Vic will sit down in the Tasting Room at The Vaults, the Society’s spiritual home in Leith, for a whisky-fuelled chat with well-known whisky fans from Scottish cultural life.

Along with a tasting pack of five Society single cask malt whiskies, each of Vic’s guests will explore their creative loves, their passion for whisky and most importantly, how each of the five Society drams has inspired a favourite piece of music.

Whisky Talk: Malts & Music kicks off on Thursday, 7 October with crime writer Ian Rankin, who pairs his Society drams with tunes from John Martyn, James Yorkston, Karine Polwart, The Skids and The Blue Nile.

The podcast series will continue with Norman Blake from Teenage Fanclub, writer Val McDermid, Justin Currie from Del Amitri and Stina Tweeddale of Honeyblood.

BBC Scotland DJ, writer and whisky enthusiast, Vic Galloway said: “Good whisky and good music go hand in hand. I had such a great time pairing 12 music genres with the 12 Scotch Malt Whisky Society flavour profiles earlier this year, and that gave us the idea for Whisky Talk: Malts & Music.

“Asking a whisky-loving creative person to match five malts with five pieces of music and chat to our guests about the experience was a huge amount of fun. As the whisky flows, we go off on unexpected tangents about creative work, opinions and life in general. I hope the Whisky Talk: Malts & Music interviews give listeners and viewers a new insight into these creative minds and some of the finest whisky on the planet. Join us for a good chinwag and spectacular drams!”

Whisky Talk: Malt & Music with Vic Galloway launches on Thursday, 7 October on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Stitcher, or simply search for ‘Whisky Talk podcast’.

You can watch the videos of the conversations on the SMWS YouTube channel at: https://cutt.ly/4ERQC4R.