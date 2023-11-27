Scottish Field: Bessie Williamson und Laphroaig

Ein interessanter englischsprachiger Artikel über Bessie Williamson, die ikonische Distillery Managerin der Islay-Destillerie Laphroaig, findet sich heute auf Scottish Field. Der Artikel beleuchtet ihre Geschichte und ihre Bedeutung für die Brennerei an der Südküste der Whiskyinsel, und natürlich bleibt dabei, weil die beiden Geschichten miteinander verwoben sind, auch Ian Hunter nicht unerwähnt.

Hier ein kleiner Ausschnitt aus dem Beitrag:

Bessie took control of Laphroaig at a turning point for the whisky industry.

The 1960s saw a huge boost in the popularity of blended whisky. The Scotch Whisky Association were fascinated by the prosperity of Laphroaig under the management of a woman, and so they invited her on a North American tour to promote the interests of Scotch whisky overseas.

It was on this trip that Bessie met her husband, Canadian radio star Wishart Campbell who, ironically, had family ties to Islay. They married in 1961. Following Bessie’s return, a documentary crew came to create a film about life on Islay in the 1960s.

The island’s rich distilling history and economy were featured in this film, along with Bessie herself.