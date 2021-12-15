Serge verkostet: Caol Ila im Alter von 6 bis 13 Jahren

Noch etwas jünger als gestern sind die Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Caol Ila, die Serge Valentin heute auf Whiskyfun verkostet. Sieben sind es an der Zahl, und wiederum können sich die Wertungen sehen lassen – keiner davon bekommt weniger als 85 Punkte.
Sehen wir uns die Verkostung im Überblick an:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2010/2021 (48%, LMDW, Artist Collective 5.0, refill sherry butt, 2,139 bottles)
|85
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2010/2021 (53.2%, Watt Whisky,Japan exclusive, hogshead, 326 bottles)
|89
|Caol Ila 13 yo 2007/2021 (48.5%, Decadent Drinks, Equinox & Solstice)
|87
|Caol Ila 13 yo 2007/2021 (55.6%, The Whisky Exchange, hogshead, cask #320247, 242 bottles)
|86
|Caol Ila 7 yo 2014/2021 (59.1%, The Whisky Exchange, hogshead, cask #311507, 251 bottles)
|85
|Caol Ila 8 yo 2012/2020 (57.8%, Signatory Vintage for Navigate World Whisky, 1st fill sherry butt finish, cask #12, 525 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 2014/2020 (60.4%, L’Esprit, 10th Anniversary, Château Latour, cask #2005795, 293 bottles)
|86