BlendsJapanVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Drei Tage mit japanischen Whiskys – Tag Eins

Die bunte Mischung aus neun Abfüllungen, die die erste Session bilden, erhält fast durchgehend hohe Bewertungen

Nach seinem bewährten Konzept – zufällig, spontan und wonach er gerade Lust hat – stellt Serge Valentin heute eine bunte Mischung japanischer Whiskys zusammen. Diese bildet den Auftakt zu einer dreiteiligen Verkostungs-Serie auf Whiskyfun, die ausschließlich mit Whiskys aus Japan bestückt sein wird. Die heutige Session setzt sich zusammen aus vielen Single Cask Bottlings verschiedener japanischer Brennereien, und wird eingeleitet mit dem japanischem Blend Hibiki 12 yo ‘Travel Exclusive’. Die Benotungen sind heute fast durchgehend hoch, mit einigen herausragenden Bewertungen, wie Sie in unserer Übersicht sehen können:

AbfüllungPunkte

Hibiki 12 yo ‘Travel Exclusive’ (43%, OB, Japanese blend, 2026)83
Ichiro’s Malt & Grain (59.1%, OB for Nauspirits, South Korea, sherry hogshead finish, cask # B0039, 296 bottles, 2025)85
Ichiro’s Malt & Grain ‘The Artisan Flow – Ume Drift’ (61.2%, OB, Spirits of Salud, 271 bottles, 2026)88
Kanosuke 2020/2026 ‘The Rainbow Girl’ (61%, OB, shochu and red wine casks, 258 bottles)87
Kanosuke 2018/2026 ‘Peated’ (57%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, 1st fill bourbon cask, cask 19044, 156 bottles)88
Yamazakura Asaka 2020/2023 (62%, OB, for Mizunara Hong Kong, bourbon, cask #20090, 227 bottles)89
Saburomaru 2021/2026 (58.7%, OB, Wakatsuru, for Taiwan, oloroso butt, cask #210156)89
Mars Komagatake 7 yo 2017/2026 ‘Yakushima Ageing’ (57%, OB, for The Whisky Exchange, Tsuki Dashi, bourbon cask, cask #2001, 168 bottles)88 
Mars Komagatake 8 yo 2017/2025 (59%, OB, for Dram Good Stuff Hong Kong, sherry hogshead, cask #3553, 236 bottles)88
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