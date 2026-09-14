Serge verkostet: Drei Tage mit japanischen Whiskys – Tag Eins

|Hibiki 12 yo ‘Travel Exclusive’ (43%, OB, Japanese blend, 2026)
|83
|Ichiro’s Malt & Grain (59.1%, OB for Nauspirits, South Korea, sherry hogshead finish, cask # B0039, 296 bottles, 2025)
|85
|Ichiro’s Malt & Grain ‘The Artisan Flow – Ume Drift’ (61.2%, OB, Spirits of Salud, 271 bottles, 2026)
|88
|Kanosuke 2020/2026 ‘The Rainbow Girl’ (61%, OB, shochu and red wine casks, 258 bottles)
|87
|Kanosuke 2018/2026 ‘Peated’ (57%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, 1st fill bourbon cask, cask 19044, 156 bottles)
|88
|Yamazakura Asaka 2020/2023 (62%, OB, for Mizunara Hong Kong, bourbon, cask #20090, 227 bottles)
|89
|Saburomaru 2021/2026 (58.7%, OB, Wakatsuru, for Taiwan, oloroso butt, cask #210156)
|89
|Mars Komagatake 7 yo 2017/2026 ‘Yakushima Ageing’ (57%, OB, for The Whisky Exchange, Tsuki Dashi, bourbon cask, cask #2001, 168 bottles)
|88
|Mars Komagatake 8 yo 2017/2025 (59%, OB, for Dram Good Stuff Hong Kong, sherry hogshead, cask #3553, 236 bottles)
|88