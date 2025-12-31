Serge verkostet: Einundzwanzig Karuizawa

Monster-Session voraus: Zum Silvestertag hat sich Serge insgesamt 21 Karuizawa-Abfüllungen eingeschenkt, und zwar allesamt solche, die er bislang noch nicht verkostet hat. Eigentlich wollte er sie nach Dekaden auf verschiedene Sessions aufteilen, aber hat sich dann entschlossen, sie alle gemeinsam zu publizieren. Was auf seiner Seite wahrscheinlich die längste Serie von Tasting Notes bedeutet, bei uns mit Sicherheit die längste Tabelle.
Auf geht’s:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Karuizawa 1999-2000/2015 ‚Asakusa Hong-An-Qi Temple‘ (59.5%, OB, batch 2)
|85
|Karuizawa 1999-2000/2016 ‚The back of Fuji from the Minobu river‘ (59.7%, OB, batch 6)
|88
|Karuizawa 1999-2000/2017 ‚Cellar Book‘ (61.4%, OB, LMDW, Geisha Label, refill sherry cask, 324 bottles)
|89
|Karuizawa 1999/2011 ‚Vintage‘ (58.9%, OB, Number One Drinks for LMDW, sherry butt, cask #867)
|87
|Karuizawa 1999/2016 ‚Geisha in Sherry Blossom‘ (58.6%, OB, sherry, cask #895, 320 bottles)
|91
|Karuizawa 30 yo 1987/2017 ‚Aqua of Life‘ (57.5%, OB, sherry butt, cask #2253, 292 bottles)
|87
|Karuizawa 30 yo 1984/2015 (57.7%, OB, Artifices Series by Warren Khong, LMDW, sherry, cask #5410)
|94
|Karuizawa 29 yo 1983/2013 (54.3%, OB, Noh Label, bourbon cask, cask #8552, 130 bottles)
|93
|Karuizawa 29 yo 1983/2013 (59.4%, OB, Noh Label, sherry hogshead, cask #5322, 205 bottles)
|93
|Karuizawa 1983/2014 ‚White Samurai‘ (59.1%, Number One Drinks, for Specialty Drinks, sherry butt)
|94
|Karuizawa 1981/2011 ‚Vintage‘ (56.6%, OB, for LMDW, cask #7924)
|90
|Karuizawa 1981/2013 ‚Black Label‘ (60.3%, OB, 1st fill sherry cask, cask #6056, 348 bottles)
|91
|Karuizawa 31 yo 1981/2013 (56%, Noh Label, sherry butt, cask #155, 595 bottles)
|92
|Karuizawa 1981/2014 ‚Black Samurai‘ (63.4%, Number One Drinks for Specialty Drinks, sherry cask, cask #4943, 119 bottles)
|93
|Karuizawa 35 yo 1981/2016 ‚Eight Headed Dragon‘ (54.4%, OB, sherry, cask #171, 530 bottles)
|94
|Karuizawa 35 yo 1981/2016 ‚Snow Scenes The Tale of Genji‘ (57.2%, OB, sherry cask, cask #7427, 208 bottles)
|94
|Karuizawa 39 yo 1974/2013 ‚Vintage‘ (57.2%, OB, Number One Drinks, ex-sherry, cask #6409, 169 bottles)
|95
|Karuizawa 1972/2011 ‚Vintage‘ (63.3%, OB, Number One Drinks, sherry butt, cask #7038, 523 bottles)
|93
|Karuizawa 1970/2012 ‚Vintage‘ (64.5%, OB, Number One Drinks, ex-sherry cask 450 litres, cask #6177, 312 bottles)
|90
|Karuizawa 42 yo 1969/2012 ‚Vintage‘ (61.3%, OB, Number One Drinks, ex-bourbon cask, cask #8183, 400 litres)
|94
|Karuizawa 50 yo 1965/2016 ‚Japonism Edition‘ (62.4%, OB, LMDW 60th Anniversary, ex-bourbon and sherry, casks #8636 and #2372, 60 bottles)
|96
Nicht übel, ist man versucht zu sagen. Unser erstes Bild hier zeigt die neue Karuizawa-Brennerei.
Und hier ein Bild der alten Brennerei aus dem Jahr 2011: