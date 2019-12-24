Man könnte fast sagen, dass Serge seine Weihnachtsgeschenke schon etwas früher ausgepackt hat als üblich. Denn neun Abfüllungen aus der Brennerei Clynelish zu verkosten, das könnte für ihn, der als ausgewiesener Fan der Highland-Brennerei gilt, tatsächlich so etwas wie ein verfrühtes Weihnachtsgeschenk sein.
Und da ist ja auch nichts Mittelmäßiges dabei unter den Abfüllungen, die heute auf seiner Liste stehen. 86 Punkte sind das Minimum an Wertung, was Serge bei dieser Verkostung vergibt:
- Clynelish 9 yo 2010/2019 (58%, Thompson Bros., bourbon, 240 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Clynelish 8 yo 2010/2019 (57.8%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #26.129 , 1st fill bourbon barrel, ‘pineapple ramen’, 231 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Clynelish 14 yo 2005/2019 (51.8%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice for The Whisky Exchange, cask #19/090, refill sherry hogshead, 224 bottles): 90 Punkte
- Clynelish 1997/2018 (47.1%, Malts of Scotland, for MoS Warehouse Shop, cask #MoS18026, sherry hogshead, 127 bottles): 88 Punkte
- Clynelish 23 yo 1995/2019 (54.8%, The Nectar of the Daily Drams): 90 Punkte
- Clynelish 20 yo 1995/2019 (58%, 20 rue d’Anjou, Signatory Vintage for la Maison du Whisky, refill sherry butt, cask #2158, 574 bottles): 90 Punkte
- Clynelish 23 yo 1995/2019 (56.2%, Elixir Distillers, The Single Malts of Scotland, hogshead, cask #10201, 231 bottles): 86 Punkte
- Clynelish 21 yo 1997/2018 (54.7%, Douglas Laing, Xtra Old Particular, hogshead, cask #12781, 309 bottles): 87 Punkte
- Clynelish 21 yo 1996/2017 (57.9%, S Spirit Shop Selection, bourbon hogshead, cask #11421, 278 bottles): 89 Punkte