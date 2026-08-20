Blended MaltHighlandsSpeysideVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Secret Speysider, mehrheitlich

Ein Dutzend Abfüllungen ohne Angabe der Herkunftsbrennerei, mit sehr guten bis hervorragenden Bewertungen

Geheime schottische Malts, die mehrheitlich den Herstellerangaben nach aus der Speyside stammen, bilden heute die Tasting-Session auf Whiskyfun. Ein Dutzend dieser Secret Malts wählte Serge Valentin hierfür aus, die, in zufälliger Reihenfolge verkostet, von ihm sehr gute bis hervorragende Bewertungen erhalten:

AbfüllungPunkte

Secret Speyside 16 yo 2008/2025 (48.8%, The Wealth Spirit x Milroy’s, sherry butt, 165 bottles)87
Secret Speyside 12 yo (58.4%, Two Oak Nuts, Chapter No1, The Affair, bourbon, 244 bottles)85
Bothy by Ralfy 11 yo (54.1%, North Star Spirits, 10th Anniversary, blended malt, 1,320 bottles, 2026)87
Secret Speyside 8 yo (45.2%, Jean Boyer, Gifted Stills, blended malt, hogshead, 781 bottles, 2025)85
Secret Speyside 16 yo 2006/2022 (51.1%, Thompson Bros., refill hogshead and sherry finish, 277 bottles)84
Speyside 31 yo 1989/2021 (51.3%, Thompson Bros., refill bourbon, 527 bottles)87
Highland Single Malt 49 yo 1976/2026 (45.1%, Thompson Bros., Dornoch Castle 25th Anniversary, cask #SR26050, 140 bottles)91 
Secret Speyside 26 yo 1997/2023 (51.2%, Malt Bar, K S, The Attic and Revel Hibiki, hogshead)85
Speyside 25 yo 1996/2022 ‘Marriage of Casks’ (52.6%, Single Malts of Scotland, Elixir Distillers)85
Secret Speyside 33 yo 1992/2026 (47.8%, The Whisky Jury, refill barrel, cask #408880, 236 bottles)87
Blacksboat Ridge 12 yo 2013/2026 (58.8%, Single Cask Nation, American oak PX hogshead finish, cask #180641, 175 bottles)86
Secret Speyside 50 yo 1975/2025 (48.6%, Lucky Choice for The Antelope, refill American oak, cask #6368)90
Brücke bei Carrbrdge in der Speyside. Photo credit: stusmith_uk on Visualhunt.com / CC BY-ND

-Werbung-
Vorheriger Artikel
Bowmore veröffentlicht Captivo Collection
Nächster Artikel
Curraghmore präsentiert Single Cask Reihe und Pot Still Whiskey

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -