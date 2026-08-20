Serge verkostet: Secret Speysider, mehrheitlich

|Secret Speyside 16 yo 2008/2025 (48.8%, The Wealth Spirit x Milroy’s, sherry butt, 165 bottles)
|87
|Secret Speyside 12 yo (58.4%, Two Oak Nuts, Chapter No1, The Affair, bourbon, 244 bottles)
|85
|Bothy by Ralfy 11 yo (54.1%, North Star Spirits, 10th Anniversary, blended malt, 1,320 bottles, 2026)
|87
|Secret Speyside 8 yo (45.2%, Jean Boyer, Gifted Stills, blended malt, hogshead, 781 bottles, 2025)
|85
|Secret Speyside 16 yo 2006/2022 (51.1%, Thompson Bros., refill hogshead and sherry finish, 277 bottles)
|84
|Speyside 31 yo 1989/2021 (51.3%, Thompson Bros., refill bourbon, 527 bottles)
|87
|Highland Single Malt 49 yo 1976/2026 (45.1%, Thompson Bros., Dornoch Castle 25th Anniversary, cask #SR26050, 140 bottles)
|91
|Secret Speyside 26 yo 1997/2023 (51.2%, Malt Bar, K S, The Attic and Revel Hibiki, hogshead)
|85
|Speyside 25 yo 1996/2022 ‘Marriage of Casks’ (52.6%, Single Malts of Scotland, Elixir Distillers)
|85
|Secret Speyside 33 yo 1992/2026 (47.8%, The Whisky Jury, refill barrel, cask #408880, 236 bottles)
|87
|Blacksboat Ridge 12 yo 2013/2026 (58.8%, Single Cask Nation, American oak PX hogshead finish, cask #180641, 175 bottles)
|86
|Secret Speyside 50 yo 1975/2025 (48.6%, Lucky Choice for The Antelope, refill American oak, cask #6368)
|90