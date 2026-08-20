Bowmore veröffentlicht Captivo Collection

Recht wenig Klarheit erhielten wir, als wir zum Anfang des Jahres die sich ankündigende Abfüllung Bowmore „Snarkitecture“ 20yo Oak Voyage in der US-amerikanischen TTB-Datenbank entdeckten. Viele Informationen konnten wir Ihnen an dieser Stelle allerdings zum in New York ansässigen Design- und Kollaborationsstudio „Snakitecture“ bieten. Doch Informationen zum Whisky, neben Alter und Alkoholgehalt, waren den Labels nicht zu entnehmen. Wir hofften, abseits der (so)genannten Hard Facts in Bälde von Bowmore mehr zu erfahren.

Gestern am späten Nachmittag stellte Suntory Global Spirits nun die neue und limitierte Bowmore Captivo Collection vor. Sie besteht aus zwei Bottlings, Bowmore Captivo Sherry Cask Pursuit und Bowmore Captivo Oak Voyage.

Bowmore Captivo Oak Voyage (50,8 % Vol.) reifte zwei Jahrzehnte lang in Ex-Bourbon-Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche und erhielt ihr abschließendes Finish in Oloroso-Sherry-Butts aus amerikanischer Eiche. Der Whisky eröffnet, wie es in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt, mit Noten von dunkler Kirsche, kandierter Orange und Manuka-Honig, ergänzt durch eine unerwartete Nuance von kühlem Eukalyptus und gerösteter Eiche; im Abgang zeigen sich eine sanfte Vanillesüße und ein zarter Hauch von Lagerfeuerrauch.

Seine unverbindliche Preisempfehlung liegt bei 360 €, und ist ab dem 1. September bei Harrods in Großbritannien erhältlich. Die Einführung in den USA, Asien, Nordeuropa und Kanada folgt anschließend.

Bowmore Captivo Sherry Cask Pursuit (51,8 % Vol.) reifte in Fässern aus spanischer Eiche (Oloroso-Sherry) sowie in Ex-Bourbon-Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche, und erhielt ein Finish in einem Oloroso-Sherry-Hogshead. Dies verleiht dem Malt laut offizieller Beschreibung Noten von tropischen Früchten und geschrotetem schwarzen Pfeffer, ausbalanciert durch sanfte Eiche und geräuchertes Toffee, gefolgt von einem langanhaltenden Abgang mit süßem Torfrauch und einem Hauch von verkohlter Mango. „Sherry Cask Pursuit“ wird im Laufe des Jahres im ausgewählten Travel-Retail-Handel weltweit verfügbar sein, die UVP beträgt hier 380 $ / £ 320.

Beide Abfüllungen sind ab heute bereits über Bowmore.com erhältlich.

Begleitet wird das Erscheinen der Bowmore Captivo Collection von einem Promotion-Video, welches Sie auf Youtube finden können, und das wir hier einbinden:

Mehr Details in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung von Suntory Global Spirits:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Bowmore Releases 20-Year-Old Captivo Single Malt Collection with Visionary Design Practice Snarkitecture

The union of two worlds offers a journey of exploration, discovery and a portal into the extraordinary

Islay, Scotland, 19th August 2026 – Bowmore, Islay’s oldest licensed distillery, and internationally acclaimed design studio, Snarkitecture, have announced the release of the limited-edition Bowmore Captivo Collection.

The collaboration brings together two disciplines united by craftsmanship, creativity and the pursuit of discovery. Just as Bowmore’s whiskies reveal layers of flavour with every sip, Snarkitecture’s work encourages people to look deeper and experience the unexpected.

The Captivo Collection comprises two 20-year-old single malts – Bowmore Captivo Sherry Cask Pursuit and Bowmore Captivo Oak Voyage. Each has a story of provenance and exploration, brought to life through the drinking experience and the vivid bottle and packaging designs.

Travelling from New York to Islay, Snarkitecture co-founder Alex Mustonen drew inspiration from the island’s natural landscape and the hidden depths of the distillery, including Bowmore No.1 Vaults, one of the world’s oldest maturation warehouses. Mustonen translated these influences into striking portal designs reflecting a journey of discovery, and a cultural fascination with stepping beyond the surface. The whiskies mirror this, with each expression offering a portal into Bowmore, created decades ago and experienced in the present.

Mustonen says:

“Stepping into the world of whisky is a first for Snarkitecture. I drew similarities between how Bowmore’s whisky is made, and how I approach an architectural environment. In architecture, spaces and objects invite people to look again and question their assumptions. I discovered whisky-making shares a similar philosophy, rewarding time, patience, and curiosity.”

He continues:

“I think about my projects as moments for people to cross thresholds into spaces that feel unlike day-to-day experiences. I approached the Captivo creative in a similar way, with the artwork acting as a portal into the world of Bowmore; into something extraordinary.”

Each whisky is represented by its own portal to reflect its individual character.

Bowmore Captivo Oak Voyage showcases the influence that time and purposefully selected oak casks have on Bowmore’s spirit, and the journey the whisky undertakes to develop its flavours locked within the wood.

This expression has maturated for two decades in American oak ex-Bourbon casks and finally aged in American oak Oloroso sherry butts, to optimise richness and complexity. The whisky opens with notes of dark cherry, candied orange, and Manuka honey, complemented by an unexpected touch of cool eucalyptus and toasted oak, and finishing with smooth vanilla sweetness and a delicate whisper of campfire smoke.

Bowmore Captivo Sherry Cask Pursuit, which is a global travel retail exclusive, offers new dimensions of flavour with the influence of Spain, evoking the sense of adventure to bodegas and back to Islay.

This expression has matured in Spanish oak Oloroso sherry and American oak ex-bourbon casks, with an Oloroso sherry hogshead finish, providing tropical fruit and cracked black pepper notes, balanced by soft oak and smoked toffee, with a lingering finish of sweet peat smoke and a touch of charred mango.

Dr Calum Fraser, master blender, Scotch and Irish at Suntory Global Spirits, says:

“These beautifully aged whiskies are intentionally designed to reward exploration and reveal layers of flavour over time. While Bowmore’s signature style remains at their heart, balancing citrus, sweetness, and delicate smoky notes, each expression showcases the influence of different oak casks in a distinct way. “The richness of Oak Voyage and the smooth sweetness of Sherry Cask Pursuit demonstrate the remarkable impact of time and cask selection. Snarkitecture has captured that sense of discovery brilliantly, creating designs that express the individuality of each whisky, while remaining true to Bowmore’s heritage.“

The Bowmore Captivo Collection Oak Voyage (50.8% ABV) is priced at $360 USD / £312 GBP / 360 EUROS RSP*. Bowmore Captivo Collection Sherry Cask Pursuit (51.8% ABV) is $380 USD / £320 GBP RSP. Both are available from today on Bowmore.com (ROW) / Bowmore.com (UK).

Oak Voyage will be available in Harrods in the UK from 1st September, followed by the US, Asia, Northern Europe and Canada, with Sherry Cask Pursuit available in select global travel retail later this year.