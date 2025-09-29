Montag, 29. September 2025, 14:22:25
Suche
IrlandVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Irish Whiskeys

Irish single pot still, Irish single malt, Irish blend und Scotch Irish blend, als bunte Mischung des Tages

Es ist schon etwas länger her, dass sich Serge Valentin – abgesehen von einer Session zum St. Patrick’s Day – intensiv im Rahmen von Whiskyfun mit Whiskeys aus Irland beschäftigt hat. Heute stellt er insgesamt 13 recht aktuelle Bottlings mit Irish single pot still, Irish single malt, Irish blend und Scotch Irish blend Whiskeys vor. So bunt gemischt wie die die Kandidaten der Verkostung sind auch heute die Benotungen:

AbfüllungPunkte

West Cork ‚Thin Lizzy‘ (40%, OB, Irish, bourbon, double-char, 2022)78 
Red Spot 15 yo (46%, OB, Irish single pot still, +/-2024)79
Bushmills 14 yo ‚Malaga Cask Finish‘ (40%, OB, Irish single malt, +/-2024)77
Jameson 23 yo (55.1%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, Irish blend, 2024)83
Ardara ‚2025 Edition‘ (46%, OB, Irish single malt, 2025)88
Teeling 17 yo (56.5%, OB, American Express Private Cask, cognac cask, cask #16578, 2022)87
Teeling ‚Pineapple Rum Cask‘ (49.2%, OB, 18,000 bottles, 2022)72
Turntable ‚Collaboration Drop #2‘ (52%, OB, blend, 2024)86
Paddy Milestone 13 yo 2011/2024 (54.4%, The Duchess, oloroso hogshead, cask #801396)75
Green Spot 10 yo 2013/2025 (56.6%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, bourbon cask, cask #239852, 237 bottles)86
Cooley 22 yo 2002/2024 (53.9%, The Whisky Blues, barrel, cask #2227, 126 bottles)85
Cooley 2001/2025 (50.4%, The Whisky Jury, bourbon, cask #2659, 149 bottles)88
Teeling 24 yo (51.5%, OB for The Nectar, 10th Anniversary, sherry, cask #6766, 270 bottles, 2016)90

-Werbung-
Vorheriger Artikel
Mack & Schühle AG bringt die Tamnavulin Port Cask Edition auf den deutschen Markt
Nächster Artikel
Torabhaig veröffentlicht Sound of Sleat in Batchstärke

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2025 Whiskyexperts GmbH