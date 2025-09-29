Serge verkostet: Irish Whiskeys

|West Cork ‚Thin Lizzy‘ (40%, OB, Irish, bourbon, double-char, 2022)
|78
|Red Spot 15 yo (46%, OB, Irish single pot still, +/-2024)
|79
|Bushmills 14 yo ‚Malaga Cask Finish‘ (40%, OB, Irish single malt, +/-2024)
|77
|Jameson 23 yo (55.1%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, Irish blend, 2024)
|83
|Ardara ‚2025 Edition‘ (46%, OB, Irish single malt, 2025)
|88
|Teeling 17 yo (56.5%, OB, American Express Private Cask, cognac cask, cask #16578, 2022)
|87
|Teeling ‚Pineapple Rum Cask‘ (49.2%, OB, 18,000 bottles, 2022)
|72
|Turntable ‚Collaboration Drop #2‘ (52%, OB, blend, 2024)
|86
|Paddy Milestone 13 yo 2011/2024 (54.4%, The Duchess, oloroso hogshead, cask #801396)
|75
|Green Spot 10 yo 2013/2025 (56.6%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, bourbon cask, cask #239852, 237 bottles)
|86
|Cooley 22 yo 2002/2024 (53.9%, The Whisky Blues, barrel, cask #2227, 126 bottles)
|85
|Cooley 2001/2025 (50.4%, The Whisky Jury, bourbon, cask #2659, 149 bottles)
|88
|Teeling 24 yo (51.5%, OB for The Nectar, 10th Anniversary, sherry, cask #6766, 270 bottles, 2016)
|90