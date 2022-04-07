Stagg Jr. Bourbon und Col. E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey gewinnen Gold bei der IWSC 2022

Über eine Menge Auszeichnungen freut sich die Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky – bei der International Wine & Spirits Competition 2022 konnte man 26 Medaillen mit nach Hause nehmen, darunter Gold für den Stagg Jr. Bourbon und den Col. E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey.

Die Presseaussendung listet auch die anderen Sieger auf:

STAGG JR. BOURBON AND COL. E.H. TAYLOR, JR. STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY AWARDED GOLD AT 2022 INTERNATIONAL WINE & SPIRITS COMPETITION

Twenty-six Buffalo Trace spirits honored in total

FRANKFORT, Franklin County, Ky (April 6, 2022) – The 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition awarded 26 spirits produced at Buffalo Trace Distillery with medals. Honors included three Gold medals, 16 Silver medals and seven Bronze medals.

Gold medals went to:

Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Stagg Jr. Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 128.7 Proof

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey

Silver medals were awarded to:

Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Weller 12 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Weller Single Barrel Kentu8cky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Weller C.Y.P.B. Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Old Charter French Oak Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey

Blanton’s Gold Edition Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Benchmark Top Floor Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Benchmark Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Benchmark Bonded Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Benchmark Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Benchmark Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Bronze medals went to:

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Weller Antique 107 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Benchmark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Wheatley Vodka

“We are excited that so many of our products were honored among this year’s competition,” said Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley. “The IWSC follows a rigorous judging process, so we are very pleased with these results.”

The International Wine & Spirits Competition uses a double-blind tasting method, in which samples are tasted in pre-poured numbered glasses to ensure judges never see a bottle. Spirits are judged by a panel of world-renowned experts from across the global spirits trade, allowing for group discussion. For more information on the International Wine and Spirits Competition, visit https://www.iwsc.net/.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery’s rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 35 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its George T. Stagg was named World Whiskey of the Year for 2022 and its Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye was named 2nd Finest Whiskey in the World for 2022. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com.